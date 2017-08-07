Nigerian Women’s U-17 team will face either Ethiopia or Kenya in the first round of the 2018 FIFA U-17 World Cup which will hold in Uruguay.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday, August 7, released the fixtures for the first round of qualifiers on their website.

The Flamingos will have to wait for the preliminary stage winner between Ethiopia and Kenya.

Ethiopia will first host Kenya in the weekend of October 13th to 15th while the second leg will hold on the weekend of October 27th to 29th.

For the first round of qualifiers, Nigeria will first travel to face either Ethiopia or Kenya on the weekend of 2nd and 3rd December while the second leg will be on the weekend of December 15th to 17th.

Nigeria have been to five FIFA U-17 World Cup tournaments and have never passed the Quarter-final stage.