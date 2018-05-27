Home > Sports > Football >

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike weds ex-beauty queen Iheoma

Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker weds ex-beauty queen Iheoma

The couple wedded in a ceremony that was attended by some of his former Super Eagles teammates.

  • Published:
Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi play Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike and wife hold white wedding in Lekki (Instagram/Negos)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike on Saturday, May 26 got married to his partner and Nigerian model Iheoma Nnadi.

Emenike and Iheoma who was the 2014 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria have been dating since May 2016 and got engaged in September 2016.

Emmanuel Emenike play Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike weds ex-beauty queen Iheoma (Instagram/Emmanuel Emenike)

 

The couple wedded in a ceremony in Lekki, Lagos that was attended by some of his former Super Eagles teammates.

Emenike and Iheoma have wedded traditionally before but just had their white ceremony to round up their nuptials.

A post shared by Iheoma (@iheomannadi) on

 

Daughter for the couple

The couple already have a daughter together, born in August 2017.

The Olympiakos striker who is now off that market was in the past linked with several Nollywood actresses including Ebube Nwagbo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 GOTv Max Cup Full details of Atletico Madrid’s visit to Nigeria and how...bullet
2 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Time of Champions League final and where to watchbullet
3 Ronaldinho Brazil legend set to marry two wives on the same daybullet

Related Articles

Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker sparks dating rumours with beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker confirms romance with model Iheoma Nnadi
Emmanuel Emenike Striker, fiancée use their photo for matching phone cases
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker to wed Iheoma Nnadi
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker proposes to beauty queen, Iheoma
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker welcomes baby girl with wife Iheoma Nnadi

Football

Gareth Bale's double and Loris Karius' two errors saw Real Madrid win the Champions League for the third year in a row
Football Brilliant Bale breaks Liverpool hearts as Real Madrid win Champions League
Loris Karius and Karim Benzema
Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Twitter blames 'stupid' Karius, hail Bale after Champions League final
Zinedine Zidane with the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win against Liverpool in Saturday's final in Kiev
Football Zidane place in pantheon of great coaches secure as Real win again
Salah was hurt after getting tangled up in a challenge with Sergio Ramos
Football Salah injury 'serious', says Liverpool boss Klopp