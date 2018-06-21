Pulse.ng logo
Go
Nigerian singer releases song in defence of fake jerseys

A singer in Nigeria released a defiant song this week celebrating the country's fake World Cup jerseys and defending the right to wear them.

  Published:
The Nigeria Super Eagles jersey for the 2018 World Cup in Russia play

The Nigeria Super Eagles jersey for the 2018 World Cup in Russia

(AFP/File)
The neon green and white zig-zag jerseys worn by the Super Eagles have been the fashion hit of the tournament and a point of pride in Nigeria.

But the official kit designed by Nike is too expensive for many Nigerians to afford, so they've turned to imported fakes that have flown off the shelves.

In the song "Fake Jersey", the singer and social media star known as Teni, says "it's nobody's business" what type of jersey she's wearing.

"I go to Nike website, they say the jersey don sell out," she sings about the official jersey selling out in Nigeria.

So she goes to the local market where the fakes are on sale for a cool $7 (6 euros): "Emeka tell me say the jersey na 2500 (naira)".

On rotation on Lagos radio stations, Teni's song has become Nigeria's unofficial World Cup single.

Nigeria's flashy fashion didn't translate to a win against Croatia last Saturday. The Super Eagles lost 2-0, with an own goal helping Croatia coast to victory.

Nigeria plays Iceland on Friday.

