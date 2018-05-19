news

Nigeria international Victor Moses played in the 2018 FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United and was on the winning side.

Moses’ Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final played at Wembley on Saturday, May 19.

The Super Eagles star was on for 90 minutes as Chelsea got the win via a first half penalty by Eden Hazard.

This is the second straight year the 26-year-old will be playing in the FA Cup final.

In 2017, he was on the losing side as Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal.

In that game, Moses as sent off following the second yellow card which he received for diving, ending a miserable evening for the Nigeria international .

Following his appearances in the FA Cup final, we take a look at all Nigeria internationals who have played in the FA Cup final.

Please note that this is a list of Nigeria internationals, not Nigerian born players, so the likes of John Fashanu will not be included.

1. Daniel Amokachi (Everton: 1995)

Amokachi is the first Nigeria international to play in the FA Cup final. He was a 69th-minute substitute for Everton in their 1-0 win over Manchester United at the 1995 final in Wembley.

Paul Rideout scored the winning goal for Everton.

2. Celestine Babayaro (Chelsea: 2000 and 2002)

Babayaro like Amokachi was a winner in the 2000 FA Cup final. The left-back played the full 90 minutes as Roberto Di Matteo scored Chelsea’s winning goal against Aston Villa.

He also played in Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the 2002 final at the Millennium Stadium. He played for 45 minutes before coming off for John Terry. Yes, John Terry.

3. Kanu Nwankwo (Arsenal: 2001, 2002; Portsmouth: 2008, 2010)

Kanu has played in three FA Cup finals. He played for just a few minutes in Arsenal 2-1 loss to Liverpool in 2001, entering the pitch in the 85th minute. The following year he got the first of his three FA Cup medals playing in Arsenal 2-0 win over Chelsea. He came in the 81st minute of that game.

Although he won a medal with Arsenal in 2002, he did not play in the final.

In 2008, he got the name King Kanu as he scored the winning goal and played for 87 minutes as Portsmouth beat Cardiff to win the FA Cup. He was named Man of the Match of that final.

He was an 81st-minute substitute in the 2010 final which Portsmouth lost 1-0 to Chelsea.

4. John Utaka (Portsmouth: 2008, 2010)

Utaka was also on the pitch with Kanu as they both helped Portsmouth win the FA Cup final in 2008. Utaka played for 69 minutes before coming off.

Utaka was a 73rd-minute substitute when Portsmouth lost the 2010 FA Cup final 1-0 to Chelsea.

5. John Mikel Obi (Chelsea: 2007, 2009, 2012)

Mikel Obi was on the pitch for the full 120 minutes as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in extra-time time to lift the FA Cup. That was the midfielder’s first of four FA Cup trophies he won with Chelsea.

He was on the pitch from start to finish when Chelsea beat Everton 2-1 to win the 2009 FA Cup final. He missed out at the 2010 final with injury.

He played the full 90 minutes in the 2012 FA Cup final when Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1.

6. Joseph Yobo (Everton: 2009)

Yobo played the full 90 minutes when Everton lost the 2009 FA Cup final to Chelsea.

7. Sone Aluko (Hull City: 2014)

Sunny Aluko was a 75th-minute substitute for Hull City when they lost the 2014 FA Cup final to Arsenal.

8. Victor Moses (Chelsea: 2017, 2018)

Moses was on the losing side as Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in the 2017 FA Cup final . Moses weas sent off in that game after getting a second yellow card for diving.

There was no red card for him in the 2018 which he featured in for 90 minutes to help Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the title.