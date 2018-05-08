Nigerian Players’ Watch Moses outshines Salah, Iwobi scores, Ogu on course for 3rd straight league title

news

Leagues all over Europe are gradually coming to an end and a host of Nigerian players were in action this weekend for their respective clubs.

The highlight of the weekend includes Victor Moses who was impressive for Chelsea in their 1-0 win over Liverpool, Alex Iwobi who netted as Arsenal thrashed Burnley 5-0 and John Ogu who is on course for a third league title in Israel.

In England

On Sunday, Moses was fantastic for Chelsea, providing an assist their winning goal against Liverpool on Sunday to continue their push for a top-four finish .

Moses’ cross with his left foot was headed in Liverpool’s goal by Olivier Giroud.

At the Emirates Stadium, Iwobi was also in good form, netting Arsenal’s fourth goal of the day as they beat Burnley 5-0 in Arsene Wenger’s last home game in charge of the Gunners.

Kelechi Iheanacho was a second-half substitute on Saturday, May 5 in Leicester City's 2-0 home loss to West Ham to pile more pressure for Claude Puel.

In the Championship, Super Eagles defender Ola Aina was an eighth-minute substitute in Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Nigerian player Hope Akpan was on target for the second consecutive match when he grabbed the equaliser for Preston in their 2-1 at home to Burton Albion.

Sammy Ameobi played the whole 90 minutes as Bolton Wanderers beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 to ensure safety.

In Russia

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa continued his good form for CSKA Moscow, netting two goals in their 6-0 drubbing of Arsenal Tula.

Alhamdulillah A post shared by Ahmed Musa MON (@ahmedmusa718) on May 7, 2018 at 12:31am PDT

Aaron Samuel was in action for Amkar Perm as they beat Ural 2-0 away. His teammates and compatriots Fegor Ogude and Brian Idowu were also in action.

In China

In faraway Asia, inform Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo could not continue his goal-scoring streak as Changchun Yatai were beaten 2-0 away at Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

His national team captain Mikel John Obi was on for 90 minutes as Tianjin Teda thrashed Guizhou Hengfeng 5-1.

In Turkey

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi was on from the start as Bursaspor lost 2-1 to Fenerbahce in the Turkish Süper Lig. That was the defender’s 14th league start this season.

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi was on for 90 minutes as Trabzonspor were beaten 5-2 at home by Kasimpasa.

Kenneth Omeruo was rested by Kaimpasa, while Samuel Eduok played only two minutes of the game.

Nigerian striker Aminu Umar was on for 90 minutes in Osmanlispor 1-1 draw away at Alanyaspor.

In Italy

Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo was not able to get on the scoresheet as Crotone were beaten 2-1 away at Chievo Verona.

In the Netherlands

Nigerian striker Fred Friday netted for Sparta Rotterdam but his sixth goal for the Eredivisie side was not enough as they fell 5-2 at home to Heracles Almelo.

In France

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was on for 76 minutes as Nantes were beaten 2-0 at home by Montpellier.

In Spain

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was on form again, keeping a clean sheet as RC Deportivo Fabril beat Cerceda 1-0 in the Segunda Division B on Sunday.

Nigerian players Oghenekaro Etebo and Imo Ezekiel were on from the start as relegated Las Palmas were beaten 1-0 by Getafe on Sunday.

Etebo played the whole 90 minutes while Ezekiel was taken off in the 61st minute.

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye played only the first 45 minutes as Malaga were beaten 3-0 by Alaves.

In Slovakia

Nigerian player Hilary Gong was in action for AS Trencin who were beaten 2-1 at home by MSK Zelina in the Slovak Super Liga on Sunday.

His teammate and fellow Nigerian Philip Azango was also in action.

In Norway

Nigerian striker Shuaibu Ibrahim grabbed an impressive brace for Kongsvinger in their 3-3 away draw at Tromsdalen in the 1. Division on Sunday.

Nigerian player Ifeanyi Matthew was the hero for Lillestrom SK, netting their winner as they beat Sandefjord 1-0 in the Eliteserien on Sunday.

His compatriot and teammate Carles Eze was one for just two minutes.

In Norway

Former Flying Eagles star Aremu Afeez played was on from the start as IK Start lost 3-0 to Odds Ballklubb in the Eliteserien.

In Israel

Ogu was on for 90 minutes as Hapoel Be’er Sheva powered to an away 4-1 win over Beitar Jerusalem to take them close to a third straight title.

His teammate and compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme was on the scoresheet for Hapoel Be’er Sheva, netting their fourth goal of the game.

In Bulgaria

In Bulgaria Super Eagles defender Stephen Eze could only make the bench while Lokomotiv Plovdiv beat Slavia Sofia 3-1 in a Europa League Play-Offs clash while his compatriot and teammate Musa Muhammed was on for the whole 90 minutes.

In Belgium

Nigerian striker Joseph Akpala netted for KV Oostende in their 2-0 away win over KFCO Beerschot Wilrijk in the Belgian First Division A Europa League Play-Offs on Sunday.

Nigerian player Emmanuel Dennis featured for just 10 minutes as Club Brugge were beaten 2-1 at home by Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League Play-Offs.

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru was on the bench for Anderlecht all through the game.

Nigerian-born forward Chuba Akpom who is on loan from Arsenal scored again as Sint-Truidense were beaten 3-1 away at Eupen in in the Belgian First Division A Europa League Play-Offs.

Nigerian trio of Moses Simon, Samuel Kalu and Anderson Estiti were all in action as Gent were beaten 1-0 at home by RSC Charleroi.

Nigerian midfielder Uche Agbo played all the 90 minutes as Standard Liege thrashed KRC Gent 5-0.

Nigerian forward Peter Olayinka scored the winner for Zulte-Waregem in their 2-1 away win at Kortrijk in the Belgian First Division A Europa League Play-Offs. Olayinka netted in the 34th minute to give Zulte-Waregem a second straight win in the playoffs. The goal was Olayinka’s 10th of the season in 36 games.

In Sweden

Former Enyimba defender Chima Akas was on for the whole 90 minutes as Kamlar got a 2-1 away win over Dalkurd.

It was Akas’ compatriot and teammate Gbenga Arokoyo that netted the winning goal after coming off the bench.