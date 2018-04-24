Nigerian Players’ Watch Ighalo nets 4 goals, Moses impresses in Cup semi-final, Ndidi is back

news

In England

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi was on for 62 minutes in Arsenal’s home 4-1 win over West Ham on Sunday. That was Iwobi’s 23rd Premier League start of the season.

After his Man of the Match performance in Chelsea 2-1 away win over Burnley in the Premier League, Victor Moses was impressive again for Antonio’s Conte’s side in their 2-0 win over Southampton at Wembley to book a place in the final of the FA Cup where they will face Manchester United.

Back in action after a two-match suspension, Wilfred Ndidi played 90 minutes for Leicester City in their home goalless draw against Southampton on Thursday, April 19.

His Nigerian compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho was a 76th-minute substitute in his 17th league game of the season

In the English Championship, Ola Aina was on for 76 minutes as Hull City came from behind to get a draw in a thrilling 5-5 game against Bristol City.

In Israel

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme is gradually hitting form as he netted a brace in Hapoel Be'er Sheva’s 5-1 away win over Maccabi Netanya in an Israeli Premier League Play-Off game.

His compatriot John Ogu was also in action for Be’er Sheva for all of the 90 minutes.

Nigerian goalkeeper Austin Ejide conceded a goal as Hapoel Hadera Beitar were held 1-1 at home by Tel Aviv Ramla in a Liga Leumit (second-tier football in Israel) game.

In France

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem played the whole 90 minutes as Nantes were held to a 1-1 draw by Rennes in a Ligue 1 clash.

In Russia

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa continued his fine, netting a brace for CSKA Moscow in their 2-1 win over FK Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League.

Nigerian full-back Brian Idowu was impressive the whole 90 minutes as Amkar Perm beat Tosno 2-0 in a Russian Premier League clash.

His compatriots Aaron Samuel and Fegor Ogude were not listed by Amkar Perm.

Nigerian forward Sylvester Igboun played for all 90 minutes in FK UFA’s 0-0 draw against Lokomotiv Moscow.

In China

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo was in insane form, netting four goals as Changchun Yatai recorded a huge 5-2 away win over Guizhou Zhicheng.

Super Eagles skipper Mikel John Obi played for 90 minutes as Tianjin TEDA F.C. battled to a 1-1 draw away at versus Shanghai SIPG in a Chinese Super League game on Sunday.

In Italy

Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo continued his scoring form for Crotone, netting in their 2-1 away win over Udinese in a Serie A clash.

In Spain

It wasn't a good weekend for Nigerian players in Spain as the likes of Oghenekaro Etebo, Imoh Ezekiel, Emmanuel Emenike, Isaac Success and Brown Ideye all suffered relegations with their clubs.

Etebo played all the 90 minutes as La Palmas’s relegation was confirmed following a 1-0 loss to Real Betis.

That was the midfielder’s 10th La Liga start of the season.

Nigerian forward Ezekiel was a late substitute in the game.

Ideye played 86 minutes as Malaga’s relegation was also confirmed with a 1-0 loss to Levante.

In Denmark

Nigerian player Frank Onyeka was on the scoresheet for Midtjylland in their 3-3 away draw at AaB in a Danish Superliga Playoff clash.

His compatriot Paul Onuachu came on for Midtjylland in the 72nd minute.

In Germany

Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah was a second-half substitute as Mainz’s struggles continue with a 2-0 away loss to Augsburg.

His compatriot and Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun was not listed for the game.

In Turkey

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo played 90 minutes in Kasimpasa’s 2-0 away win at Konyaspor in a league game.

His fellow countryman Samuel Eduok was a 77th-minute substitute for Kasimpasa.

Nigeria international Shehu Abdullahi played 90 minutes in Bursaspor 4-1 win over Karabukspor. His compatriots and teammates William Troost-Ekong and Mikel Agu were on the bench all through the game.

Former Nigeria U-23 player Aminu Umar was a 72nd minute substitute for Osmanlispor and created two goals as they beat Genclerbirligi 3-0.

In Ukraine

Nigerian player Olanrewaju Kayode made his first league start for Shakhtar Donetsk in their 4-2 win over Vorskla Poltava.

In Belgium

Nigerian player Samuel Kalu was on for 60 minutes as Gent were beaten 2-1 away at RCS Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League Play-Offs.

His compatriots and teammates Moses Simon and Anderson Esiti were not listed for the game.

Nigerian player Peter Olayinka was on for 90 minutes for Zulte Waregem as they beat KV Kortrijk 3-0 in the Belgian first Division Europa League Play-Offs.

His compatriot Abdul Ajagun who was also on from the start was an opponent in the game.

Joseph Akpala played 90 minutes in KV Oostende 2-2 home draw against KFCO Beerschot Wilrijk in the Belgian First Division Europa League Play-Offs.

In Slovakia

Nigerian player Rabiu Ibrahim netted for Slovan Bratislava in their 3-1 away win over Trencin in a Slovak Super Liga Championship game.

His compatriots Hillary Gong Chukwah and Philip Azango played all 90 minutes for AS Trencin.

In Norway

Nigerian player David Babajide had an assist to help Haugesund to a 1-0 win over Stromsgodset in an Eliteserien clash.

Nigerian midfielder Chidera Ejuke was on from the start as Valerenga IF were held to a goalless draw at home by Molde FK.

Nigerian midfielder Afeez Aremu played 90 minutes in IK Start’s 2-0 away loss to Rosenborg BK.

Former junior international Matthew Ifeanyi was on from start to finish but could not prevent Lillestrom from losing 1-0 at home to Ranheim IL.

In Sweden

Nigerian player Chima Akas was on from the start in Kalmar’s 1-0 win over Trelleborgs in an Allsvenskan game.

Former Super Eagles team B star Chisom Egbuchulam came off the bench to net a brace for Falkenbergs FF in their 3-1 win over IK Frej 3-1 in the Swedish Second Division.