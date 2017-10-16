Nigerian Players Abroad: Onyekuru, Ighalo on fire

Nigerian players abroad were in action for their respective clubs this weekend. This is a roundup of how they fared.

England

We start in England where Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses suffered surprise losses with Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

Iwobi played 90 minutes in Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Watford while Moses could only last 40 minutes before he did his hamstring as Chelsea were beaten 2-1 at Crystal Palace.

Isaac Success continues to be out of action and was not even listed in Watford’s win.

Ola Aina played 90 minutes and helped 10-man Hull City to a 1-1 draw at Norwich while Sone Aluko played for 72 minutes for Reading in their 1-0 win over Leeds United.

Germany

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun was missing in Mainz’s 3-2 home win over Hamburger SV while Victor Osimhen came on in the 84th for Wolfsburg in their 2-2 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

Russia

Sylvester Igboun was the matchwinner for FC UFA, netting the only goal in their 1-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow.

Aaron Samuel was on for 90 minutes as CSKA Moscow got a 1-0 win over FC Krasnodar in the Russian league.

Israel

Super Eagles duo of John Ogu and Anthony Nwakaeme played in Hapoel Beer Sheva’s 3-1 in over Hapoel Raanana. It was Ogu who scored Beer Sheva’s third of the game.

Belgium

Henry Onyekuru netted a brace in Anderlecht’s 4-3 victory over Mechelen in Friday’s Belgian First Division A clash.

Onyekuru scored his first in the 30th minute to double the lead for Anderlecht and got his second in the 37th of the game. The forward now has seven goals this season.

Samuel Kalu came off the bench to net a brace in KAA Gent’s 2-0 win over Waasland-Beveren. His compatriot Moses Simon who started the game provided the assist for his second goal.

Nigerian midfielder Anderson Esiti was also in action for Gent, playing for 70 minutes before he was subbed off.

Taiwo Awoniyi was on for 80 minutes in Royal Excel Mouscron’s 1-1 home draw against Genk.

Uche Agbo registered an assist in Standard Liege’s 3-1 win over Kortrijk FC. Agbo played 90 minutes in the game with former Nigeria youth international Abduljeleel Ajagun who was on for Kortrijk.

Denis Bonaventure played 72 minutes in Club Brugge’s 3-2 win against Oostende.

Turkey

Nigerian striker Peter Eze could not get on the scoresheet in his 66-minute appearance in Konyaspor 2-0 home loss to giants Galatasaray.

Imoh Ezekiel was also in action for Konyaspor and lasted for 73 minutes.

Kenneth Omeruo played 90 minutes while Emem Eduok came on as a 71st-minute substitute in Kasimpasa’s 2-3 home loss to Sivasspor.

Super Eagles left-back Elderson Echiejile was missing for Sivasspor because of the injury he sustained while playing for Nigeria at the last international break.

Ogenyi Onazi who also got injured in Super Eagles 1-0 win over Zambia in the last international break was missing when Trabzonspor fell 1-6 at home to Akhisar Belediye Genclik Ve Spor.

Finland

Gbolahan Salami and Gabriel Reuben were in action for KuPs FC in their 1-0 loss away at Ilves FC.

Italy

Orji Okonkwo watched from the bench as Bologna beat SPAL FC 2-1 while Umar Sadiq made his debut for Torino in their 2-2 draw against Crotone. Nigerian midfielder Joel Obi was missing in action for Torino because of an injury.

Simmy Nwankwo registered an assist for Crotone in the game.

France

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem played 90 minutes in Nantes 1-1 draw with Bordeaux.

Spain

Nigerian forward Olarenwaju Kayode came on as a 46th-minute substitute in Girona’s 1-2 at home to Villarreal.

Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made his debut for Deportivo La Corona on Sunday and was impressive with a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw against Eibar. Uzoho who represented Nigeria at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup made a couple of saves to help Deportivo with an away draw.

China

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo continues to stake his claim as the most inform Nigerian striker, netting a brace for Changchun Yatai in their 3-2 win away at Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng F.C on Saturday, October 14 in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Austria

Alhassan Ibrahim played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 3-0 loss to Sturm Graz.

Netherlands

Although Tyrone Ebuehi was impressive, ADO Den Haag still loss 2-1 at home to Excelsior.

Scotland

Nigerian veteran defender Efe Ambrose played 90 minutes but could not prevent a 1-0 home loss to Aberdeen.