Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Nigerian international goalkeeper Ikeme winning leukaemia battle

Football Nigerian international goalkeeper Ikeme winning leukaemia battle

Nigerian international goalkeeper Carl Ikeme says he is on the road to recovery after undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian international goalkeeper Carl Ikeme says he is in complete remission after undergoing chemotherapy since last July play

Nigerian international goalkeeper Carl Ikeme says he is in complete remission after undergoing chemotherapy since last July

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian international goalkeeper Carl Ikeme says he is on the road to recovery after undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia.

The 32-year-old English-born star -- capped 10 times -- posted on Instagram that he still faced obstacles but things were looking far more positive than a year ago when he was diagnosed with the illness.

Ikeme -- who has been with Wolverhampton Wanderers for his entire career and has played almost 200 games for the club as well as another 60 in spells on loan at other English clubs -- returned "abnormal blood tests" during pre-season testing.

"After a tough year and intense chemotherapy throughout I would like to let everyone know I am in complete REMISSION," he posted on Instagram, alongside a photograph of him with his children.

"I still have hurdles to get over to be cured but I can hopefully now move forward with some normality. I would like to thank my family/friends to start with who have gone above and beyond for me."

Ikeme, who laced his battle with humour posting a picture of himself on transfer deadline day in August 2017 saying he was transferring from one hospital room to another, said he had been touched by the support he had received.

"The support I have received from Wolves/Nigeria, the football world and from people from all over the world has been hard to put into words," he said.

"I can't thank everyone at the Christie and heartlands hospital (in Manchester) enough for there care!!! What next who knows... I'm just taking it a day at a time."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Onazi may return to Nigeria’s starting XI for Group D...bullet
3 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at...bullet

Football

Japan have identified Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as Senegal's dangerman
Football Senegal star Mane refuses to fall into Japan 'trap'
Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard were hailed on Twitter after they led Belgium to a 5-2 win over Tunisia in their second group G game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Saturday, June 23.
World Cup 2018 Lukaku hailed on Twitter as Belgium beat Tunisia
Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku scored twice against Tunisia in a 5-2 win
Football Belgium's Lukaku doubt for England clash, says Martinez
Sadio Mane (right) consoles Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah as he leaves the pitch injured during the Champions League final
Football Mane hails Salah 'mental strength' after World Cup heartache