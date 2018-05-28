Home > Sports > Football >

Nigeria Vs DR Congo: Time of game and where to watch

Everything to know about the time and schedule of the game between Nigeria and DR Congo.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Monday, May 18 face DR Congo in a friendly game at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

The Monday friendly game will Super Eagles last match before they head out for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

They also have the friendly games against England and the Czech Republic before the tournament proper in Russia.

 

Time of game

There has been confusion over the time of the game, but Pulse Sports have confirmed that the friendly will kick off at 5 pm.

Where to watch

Football fans in Port Harcourt can come to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium to watch the game. Gates will be open for free.

Not interested in coming to the stadium, fans in Port Harcourt and Nigeria can watch the game on SuperSport and other cable TV like Star Times. Your local terrestrial television station should also show the game.

Fans outside Nigeria can watch the game on their favourite streaming website.

