Nigeria Vs Czech Republic: Time of game and where to watch

Nigeria face the Czech Republic in a friendly game before the 2018 World Cup.

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria against England 2018
The Super Eagles will on Wednesday, June 6 face the Czech Republic in their final warm-up game ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria have played a total of five friendly games since they qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the clash against the Czech Republic will be their final opportunity to try out themselves before the World Cup proper.

The Czech Republic national team play The game against Czech will be Super Eagles last friendly game before the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Twitter/@ceskarepre_cz)

 

The game will be played at the Rudolf-Tonn-Stadion in Rannersdorf in Austria. The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been camped at Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria.

Time of game

The Nigeria Vs Czech Republic game will kick off at 2 pm.

Where to watch

Fans in Nigeria can watch the game on SuperSport 3 on DSTV. StarTimes will also show the game on one of the sports channels.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

