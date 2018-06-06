Home > Sports > Football >

Nigeria Vs Czech Republic: Live updates of Super Eagles game

Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Live updates of Super Eagles 2018 World Cup warm-up game

Nigeria take on The Czech Republic in their last warm-up game ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play Nigeria Vs Czech Republic: Live updates of Super Eagles game (Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will round up their preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a friendly game against the Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 6.

The Super Eagles have played four friendlies games ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, five if you include the 4-2 win over Argentina in November 2017.

Starting XIs

Super Eagles starting XI against The Czech Republic play Nigeria Vs Czech Republic: Live updates of Super Eagles game (Twitter/NFF)
 

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has gone with his regulars in his last game before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

John Ogu comes in for Ogenyi Onazi in the only change to the line-up from the England game.

The Czech Republic's starting XI

 

Light lunch

 

The Super Eagles have been camped at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria where they had a light lunch on Wednesday.

They made a short trip to the outskirts of Vienna where they will take on the Czech Republic.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Time of game and where to watchbullet
2 Austin Jay Jay Okocha Super Eagles great returns to Bolton Wanderers...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Neymar leads Brazil squad to visit Willian’s...bullet

Related Articles

Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder responds to criticism following England performance
Super Eagles 5 Czech Republic players Nigeria must watch out for
William Troost-Ekong Super Eagles defender says Nigerians doubted him because he is ‘Oyibo’
Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Time of game and where to watch
Moses Simon Super Eagles forward says it’s a pity to miss out on World Cup due to injury
Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Preview Super Eagles final rehearsal before the main performance
John Ogu Midfielder gets a scare in Super Eagles chartered plane as he suffers from flight phobia
Ola Aina Super Eagles defender hopeful of making 2022 FIFA World Cup
Nigeria vs Czech Republic Super Eagles Starting XI vs Czech Republic

Football

Super Eagles
Nigeria vs Czech Republic Super Eagles Starting XI vs Czech Republic
Dozens of volunteers helped unveil the lengthy tricolour at a school in Magura, southwest of the capital Dhaka
Football Bangladesh World Cup megafan unfurls miles-long Germany flag
Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP victory at Mugello was his first on a Ducati.
Football Lorenzo switching to Honda to replace Pedrosa
Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric appeared as a witness at the trial of Zdravko Mamic and now faces charges of providing false testimony.
Football Croatian court convicts Mamic of corruption at Dinamo Zagreb