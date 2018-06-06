Nigeria Vs Czech Republic: Live updates of Super Eagles game

Nigeria take on The Czech Republic in their last warm-up game ahead of the 2018 World Cup.
The Super Eagles have played four friendlies games ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, five if you include the 4-2 win over Argentina in November 2017.
Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has gone with his regulars in his last game before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
John Ogu comes in for Ogenyi Onazi in the only change to the line-up from the England game.
The Czech Republic's starting XI
The Super Eagles have been camped at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria where they had a light lunch on Wednesday.
They made a short trip to the outskirts of Vienna where they will take on the Czech Republic.