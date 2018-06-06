Nigeria Vs Czech Republic: Live updates of Super Eagles game

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will round up their preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a friendly game against the Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 6.

The Super Eagles have played four friendlies games ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, five if you include the 4-2 win over Argentina in November 2017.

Starting XIs

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has gone with his regulars in his last game before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

John Ogu comes in for Ogenyi Onazi in the only change to the line-up from the England game.

The Czech Republic's starting XI

Light lunch

The Super Eagles have been camped at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria where they had a light lunch on Wednesday.

They made a short trip to the outskirts of Vienna where they will take on the Czech Republic.