Nigeria Vs Argentina: Super Eagles to face Messi and co in Russia

Nigeria Vs Argentina Super Eagles to face Messi and co in friendly game in Russia

Nigeria will take on Argentina in Krasnodar, a city in Russia where the World Cup will be played

  Published:
Lionel Messi and Ogenyi Onazi play

Lionel Messi and Ogenyi Onazi

(Getty Images)
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will play a friendly match against Argentina in November.

With the Super Eagles of Nigeria already through to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the NFF have kicked off preparation for the tournament.

For their first friendly game in preparation for the World Cup Nigeria will take on Argentina on Tuesday, November in Krasnodar, a city in Russia where the World Cup will be played.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles are already through to the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Twitter/CAF)

 

According to the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi the big friendly is subject to approval by the world football governing body, FIFA.

We have had long and fruitful talks, and we can say that we have an agreement,” Sanusi said in a statement on the NFF’s official website.

We await the approval by FIFA and also, we have to agree on the flight arrangements that would be comfortable for the players and crew.”

Sanusi also revealed that the NFF turned down offers for a friendly game from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Morocco to opt for Argentina.

Before the friendly game against Argentina, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will have to face Algeria in a dead rubber World Cup qualifier in Algiers.

The Argentines will be waiting for Nigeria in Russia, as they will have to arrive earlier to face the 2018 FIFA World Cup host in a friendly game on the same day the Super Eagles take on Algeria.

Lionel Messi and Gonzalo Higuain play Lionel Messi and Gonzalo Higuain might line-up together against Nigeria (AFP/File)

 

Nigeria have faced Argentina have in two friendly games before, with both teams winning a game each.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the South Americans 4-1 in a friendly game in Abuja in June 2011 while the Albiceleste won the second with a 3-1 win in Dhaka, Bangladesh three months later.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have also faced Argentina five times in four of their five FIFA World Cup appearances.

Nigeria have lost all of them, a 1-2 loss at the 1994 World Cup, Argentina got a 1-0 win at the 2002 World Cup, Super Eagles lost again 0-1 eight years later in South Africa 2010 and the 3-2 defeat at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

At the U-23 level, Nigeria famously beat Argentina 3-2 to win Gold in the football event of the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta while Argentina beat the Dream Team 1-0 also in the final of the 2008 Olympic Games in China.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

