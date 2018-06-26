news

Super Eagles defender Brian Idowu has stated that he will love to swap jerseys with Lionel Messi after the 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter between Nigeria and Argentina.

The Super Eagles take on the La Albeceleste in their last group D fixture, with both sides set to battle for the last round of 16 spot in the group.

Idowu who is expected to start at the fullback position for the Super Eagles is looking forward to the battle against Messi.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the encounter Idowu revealed that he will love to swap jerseys with Messi or some of the players in the Argentine team.

He said, ''I would, of course, love to swap jerseys with him but I hope to swap jerseys with all the players in the Argentinian side, they have a lot of good players and I watch all of them play on television, it's not just Messi.''

Idowu was also asked about the encounter which could be Messi’ last World Cup match, and the Super Eagles number two admitted that as much as he enjoys watching the Argentine playmaker it is his job to stop him.

He said, ''That will be our main goal to make it Messi's last World Cup game. As much as we love as footballers to enjoy Messi play, it's against us and it's only one option for us and it has to be that he plays his last game here in St Petersburg.”

Idowu also talked about the referee Cuneyt Cakir, hailed his professionalism and handling matches at the highest level.

He said, ''I have seen that the referee is a well know referee, he has refereed a lot of Champions League matches, semifinals and finals. I don't think it's going to be about match officials against us.“

