Super Eagles Brian Idowu would love to swap jerseys with Messi

Idowu is optimistic that the Super Eagles can knock out Lionel Messi and Argentina from the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles defender Brian Idowu has stated that he will love to swap jerseys with Lionel Messi after the 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter between Nigeria and Argentina. play Brian Idowu is not fazed by Argentina and Lionel Messi (Charlotte Wilson Offside Getty Images)
Super Eagles defender Brian Idowu has stated that he will love to swap jerseys with Lionel Messi after the 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter between Nigeria and Argentina.

The Super Eagles take on the La Albeceleste in their last group D fixture, with both sides set to battle for the last round of 16 spot in the group.

Idowu who is expected to start at the fullback position for the Super Eagles is looking forward to the battle against Messi.

Brian Idowu stats

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the encounter Idowu revealed that he will love to swap jerseys with Messi or some of the players in the Argentine team.

He said, ''I would, of course, love to swap jerseys with him but I hope to swap jerseys with all the players in the Argentinian side, they have a lot of good players and I watch all of them play on television, it's not just Messi.''

play Lionel Messi is yet to score at the FIFA World Cup (Squawka)

 

Idowu was also asked about the encounter which could be Messi’ last World Cup match, and the Super Eagles number two admitted that as much as he enjoys watching the Argentine playmaker it is his job to stop him.

He said, ''That will be our main goal to make it Messi's last World Cup game. As much as we love as footballers to enjoy Messi play, it's against us and it's only one option for us and it has to be that he plays his last game here in St Petersburg.”

Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22. play Victory against Argentina will put the Super Eagles into the round of 16 (Getty Images)

Idowu also talked about the referee Cuneyt Cakir, hailed his professionalism and handling matches at the highest level.

He said, ''I have seen that the referee is a well know referee, he has refereed a lot of Champions League matches, semifinals and finals. I don't think it's going to be about match officials against us.“

Time, kick off of Nigeria vs Argentina World Cup clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Argentina on Tuesday, June 26, Kick off – 7 pm Nigerian time.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

