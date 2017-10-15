Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Nigeria to play Algeria on November 10

Super Eagles Nigeria to play Algeria on November 10

Despite securing qualification to the World Cup, Nigeria still have a game to play against Algeria.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play Nigeria to play Algeria on November 10
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Algeria on Friday, November 10 in their last 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Despite securing qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria still have a game to play against Algeria in Algiers.

The game was initially fixed for Monday, November 6 but the Algerian FA have confirmed that the match has been shifted to Friday, November 10.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles of Nigeria have already sealed qualification to the FIFA World Cup (Twitter)

ALSO READ: Super Eagles get N1m each as match bonus after beating Zambia

There is nothing to play for again in Group B of the World Cup qualifiers (African zone) as the Super Eagles of Nigeria already have an unassailable 13 points from five games.

They sealed the qualification with a 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday, October 7 in Uyo.

Victor Moses challenging for the ball against Algeria play Nigeria beat Algeria 3-1 in the first leg in Uyo (Twitter)

 

Algeria could be playing for pride, as they are without a win in five games and sit bottom of the group.

In the first leg in Nigeria in November 2016, the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Algeria 3-1, courtesy of a brace from Victor Moses and a goal from John Mikel Obi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Manchester United Players arrive training in their luxury cars [Photos]bullet
2 Super Eagles Arsenal manager Wenger congratulates Nigeria on World Cup...bullet
3 Liverpool 0 Vs Manchester United 0 5 things we learnt in from...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Arsenal manager Wenger congratulates Nigeria on World Cup qualification
Gernot Rohr No contract extension yet for Super Eagles coach
Super Eagles Moses, Abdullahi make CAF’s best X1 players from Matchday 5 of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
William Troost-Ekong Deemed too soft by Sunday Oliseh, Super Eagles defender has a word for his former coach
Super Eagles Players to get N1M each as match bonus
Nigeria 1 Vs Zambia 0 NFF deny rumours of stampede deaths in Uyo
Nigeria 1 Vs Zambia 0 NFF escape FIFA fine
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder faces lengthy layoff with hamstring injury
Alex N’gonga Thugs attack home of Zambian striker for missing chances against Nigeria
William Troost-Ekong How defender turned from a Sunday Oliseh reject to Super Eagles regular

Football

Ahmed Musa
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles star opens his own fuel station in Kano
Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo Nigerian striker nets brace in China for Changchun Yatai
Everton's English striker Wayne Rooney appeals for a free kick during the English Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion in Brighton, southern England on October 15, 2017
Premier League Rooney rides to Everton's rescue
Tim Cahill of Australia (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Syria during their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying match, in Sydney, on October 10, 2017
World Cup Australia unity call as dates set for play-off