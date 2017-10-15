Nigeria to play Algeria on November 10

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Algeria on Friday, November 10 in their last 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Despite securing qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria still have a game to play against Algeria in Algiers.

The game was initially fixed for Monday, November 6 but the Algerian FA have confirmed that the match has been shifted to Friday, November 10.

There is nothing to play for again in Group B of the World Cup qualifiers (African zone) as the Super Eagles of Nigeria already have an unassailable 13 points from five games.

They sealed the qualification with a 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday, October 7 in Uyo.

Algeria could be playing for pride, as they are without a win in five games and sit bottom of the group.