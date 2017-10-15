Nigeria to play Algeria on November 10

Despite securing qualification to the World Cup, Nigeria still have a game to play against Algeria.
Despite securing qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria still have a game to play against Algeria in Algiers.
The game was initially fixed for Monday, November 6 but the Algerian FA have confirmed that the match has been shifted to Friday, November 10.
There is nothing to play for again in Group B of the World Cup qualifiers (African zone) as the Super Eagles of Nigeria already have an unassailable 13 points from five games.
They sealed the qualification with a 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday, October 7 in Uyo.
Algeria could be playing for pride, as they are without a win in five games and sit bottom of the group.
In the first leg in Nigeria in November 2016, the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Algeria 3-1, courtesy of a brace from Victor Moses and a goal from John Mikel Obi.