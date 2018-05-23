news

It was supposed to be an evening where some of the biggest personalities in world football will the centre of focus.

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres and his coach Diego Simeone , the ever colourful manager of Atletico Madrid were in town to the delight of local fans.

They cheered their every appearance on the screen. Simeone, as he strutted the touchline and Torres anytime his face was shown on the screen.

But a selected Nigerian side was not ready to let the limelight be just for Torres and Simeone, they wanted some of it and got it.

The Nigerians started very well, holding the ball nicely, passing it around as the cheers came from the locals.

Those who were familiar with Atletico Madrid knew it wasn’t a big deal, they let you hold the ball and strike when you less expected it.

That’s how they crushed Arsenal on their way to winning the 2018 Europa League title. They had won the La Liga in 2014 same way and gotten to two Champions League finals since then.

But still, the Nigerians-just a team of some home-based players and some foreign-based stars- were not having it, this was their home and they were going to dictate what went on there.

Samad Kadiri, No. 19 for Nigeria got the first chance of the game just in the second minute, getting on a nice pass to failing to beat Jan Oblak.

At this point, the Nwakali brothers, Kelechi and Chidiebere showed why they are in the books of Arsenal and Manchester City respectively.

They controlled the ball in the middle with some deft touches and eye-catching passes.

It was impressive, against seasoned players like Thomas Patey, Juanfran Torres, Kevin Gameiro, Angel Martin Correa, etc, the Nigerian side were playing with surprised cool and confidence.

They made a couple of good passes and had created half chances in the first 20 minutes.

Atletico Madrid however also had a chance, but Nigerian goalkeeper Femi Thomas rushed out to stop a ball from Angel Correa.

Kadiri was also catching the eye and in no time, drew a foul and a deserved yellow card for Atletico Madrid defender Rafa Munoz.

Nigeria got a deserved goal in the 23rd minute through Kelechi Nwakali who beat an Atletico Madrid player with a deft move just outside the area before curling a ball past Oblak.

The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium erupted as Simeone looked on with disappointed.

He applauded looked his team and soon they were level. Correa took up the ball from a fine pass that split the Super Eagles defence to finish past Thomas.

1-1 it was and there was a feeling that Atletico Madrid were taking the game easy and knew they could score when they wanted.

The Super Eagles Team B still had it in them as Emem Uduak sprinted from the Nigerian box and played a one-two with Kadiri before passing to Destiny Ashadi who could not keep his effort on target.

Torres scores!

Torres, who had received the biggest cheers at the stadium came on for the second half and his first touch was a low drive which could only be parried by Thomas.

He was enjoying himself and he missed at the near post minutes later after another defence splitting pass from Atletico Madrid.

The Super Eagles B dominance waned in the second half as Atletico Madrid controlled the game and it was an easy finish for Torres who was left unmarked in the box to head in a corner to put the boys from Spain in the lead.

Atletico took things easy, had the game in control before Usman Mohammed , stole the show, dribbling an Atletico Madrid defender four times before tapping into the net for a simple finish.

In a game with some of the most popular footballers in the world, it was a defender who plays at Sarpsborg 08 in Norway that got what will be the most matched moment of the game.

Simeone was clearly hurt on the touchline but his boys recovered well as Borga Garcia Moreno scored in the 85th minute to wrap up the game.