Gabriel Okechukwu scored his second goal of the tournament to give Nigeria the win in the semi-final clash in Marrakech.
This is how each Super Eagles fared in the game.
Came in for captain and first choice goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa in the 12th minute and after a slow start, he went to pull off some fantastic saves to prevent a Sudanese equaliser. Wasn’t comfortable with set pieces but grew more confident with his saves.
8/10
Okoro was impressive from the right side of defence for the Super Eagles home-based side again. Defended well also.
7/10
A surprise starter in the game after shrugging off an injury, Orji put in a very solid individual performance. He, however, did not have a good understanding with his partner Stephen Eze as both of them were often times out of positions.
6/10
Worked hard in defence but was caught several times out of position and gave the ball away several times. The Sudanese had their way past Eze and his partner Orji several times. Eze, however, did well to make some vital blocks in the second half.
6/10
Started his second game of the tournament and was impressive again. Ran a lot and defended from the left side of the defence.
6/10
Was used in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role and failed to get a grip on the game. Left his defence open several times and wasn't physically up to it. His red card in the 58th minute summed up his evening.
5/10
Tried to push the Super Eagles Team B attack from midfield and made some key passes into the area. But not a very fantastic performance from the veteran.
6/10
One of Nigeria’s best performers of the night, Oladapo was very lively in the game, especially in the first half. Was full of energy and also helped in the defence.
7/10
Had a very lively first half but fizzled out in the second half. Could be because he focused more on defending following the red card to Ifeanyi. Did very well in the counterattack that led to the sending off of Bachir Bakri of Sudan.
6/10
Started very brightly and his winning goal ensured he was named Man of the Match. Aside from his goal, the Akwa United man was impressive. Always driving forward to disturb the Sudanese defence and created a slew of chances by himself. He's making a mark in the tournament.
8/10
Looked to have started to find his feet at CHAN 2018 but against Sudan, the Lobi Stars striker was disappointing. Did well to flick a header to assist Nigeria’s only goal but apart from that he struggled to make an impact.
Substitutes
The team’s captain and No.1 goalkeeper started the game but was substituted very early on in the 12th minute because of an injury. He sustained the injury while making a save.
3/10
Replaced Anthony Okpotu and worked hard to help the team defend.
4/10
Also did well to help out with defensive duties when he was introduced in place of Ali in the 76th minute.