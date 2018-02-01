Home > Sports > Football >

Nigeria 1 Vs Sudan 0: Super Eagles players’ rating in CHAN win

Nigeria 1 Vs Sudan 0 Super Eagles players’ rating in CHAN Semi-final win

This is how the Super Eagles fared in their 1-0 win over Sudan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Home-based Super Eagles for CHAN 2018 play How Super Eagles players' rated in 1-0 win over Sudan in CHAN semi-final (CAF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The home-based Super Eagles are in the final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) for the first time following a  hard-fought 1-0 win over Sudan on Wednesday, January 31, but how do they rate in the game?

Super Eagles Team B at CHAN 2018 play Home-based Super Eagles beat Sudan 1-0 on Wednesday night to reach the final of CHAN 2018 (CAF)
 

Gabriel Okechukwu scored his second goal of the tournament to give Nigeria the win in the semi-final clash in Marrakech.

This is how each Super Eagles fared in the game.

Goalkeeper: Ajiboye Oladale

Came in for captain and first choice goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa in the 12th minute and after a slow start, he went to pull off some fantastic saves to prevent a Sudanese equaliser. Wasn’t comfortable with set pieces but grew more confident with his saves.

8/10

Right-back: Osas Okoro

Osas Okoro play Osas Okoro was impressive from right-back again (CAF)
 

Okoro was impressive from the right side of defence for the Super Eagles home-based side again. Defended well also.

7/10

Centre-defence: Kalu Orji

A surprise starter in the game after shrugging off an injury, Orji put in a very solid individual performance. He, however, did not have a good understanding with his partner Stephen Eze as both of them were often times out of positions.

6/10

Centre-defence: Stephen Eze

Worked hard in defence but was caught several times out of position and gave the ball away several times. The Sudanese had their way past Eze and his partner Orji several times. Eze, however, did well to make some vital blocks in the second half.

6/10

Left-back: Ikouewen Udoh

Started his second game of the tournament and was impressive again. Ran a lot and defended from the left side of the defence.

6/10

Midfield: Ifeanyi Ifeanyi

Was used in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role and failed to get a grip on the game. Left his defence open several times and wasn't physically up to it. His red card in the 58th minute summed up his evening.

5/10

Midfield: Rabiu Ali

Tried to push the Super Eagles Team B attack from midfield and made some key passes into the area. But not a very fantastic performance from the veteran.

6/10

Midfield: Austine Oladapo

One of Nigeria’s best performers of the night, Oladapo was very lively in the game, especially in the first half. Was full of energy and also helped in the defence.

7/10

Forward: Dayo Ojo

Dayo Ojo play Dayo Ojo ran a lot during the game (CAF )
 

Had a very lively first half but fizzled out in the second half. Could be because he focused more on defending following the red card to Ifeanyi. Did very well in the counterattack that led to the sending off of Bachir Bakri of Sudan.

6/10

Forward: Gabriel Okechukwu

Gabriel Okechukwu play Gabriel Okechukwu was Man of the Match (CAF)
 

Started very brightly and his winning goal ensured he was named Man of the Match. Aside from his goal, the Akwa United man was impressive. Always driving forward to disturb the Sudanese defence and created a slew of chances by himself. He's making a mark in the tournament.

8/10

Striker: Anthony Okpotu

Looked to have started to find his feet at CHAN 2018 but against Sudan, the Lobi Stars striker was disappointing. Did well to flick a header to assist Nigeria’s only goal but apart from that he struggled to make an impact.

Substitutes

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Ikechukwu Ezenwa play Ezenwa was taken off in the 12th minute after suffering an injury (CAF)
 

The team’s captain and No.1 goalkeeper started the game but was substituted very early on in the 12th minute because of an injury. He sustained the injury while making a save.

3/10

Abdullahi Musa

Replaced Anthony Okpotu and worked hard to help the team defend.

4/10

Ibrahim Mustapha

Also did well to help out with defensive duties when he was introduced in place of Ali in the 76th minute.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Sunday Oliseh Fortuna Sittard reportedly sack Nigerian coachbullet
2 Gabriel Okechukwu From causing Keshi's sack to scoring winning goal...bullet
3 Chuba Akpom Arsenal to loan out Nigerian forwardbullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Rohr pleased with Ezenwa's display at CHAN
Super Eagles Reactions to Nigeria's win over Angola in CHAN 2018
Nigeria 2 Vs Angola 1 How Super Eagles players rated in CHAN quarter-final win
Gabriel Okechukwu From causing Keshi's sack to scoring winning goal for Nigeria
CHAN 2018 Salisu Yusuf says the Super Eagles are ready for Sudan's Falcons
Super Eagles 10-man Nigeria beat Sudan 1-0 to reach CHAN 2018 final
Sunday Faleye Injury rules Super Eagles star out of CHAN 2018
Super Eagles President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates for CHAN semi-final win over Sudan
Super Eagles Nigeria to play Morocco in CHAN final

Football

Alexis Sanchez
Manchester United 'Piano FC' bants trend on Twitter following 2-0 loss to Spurs
Isaac Success
Isaac Success Super Eagles forward joins Malaga on loan
John Ogu
John Ogu Super Eagles midfielder plays down ‘death threats’ from rival fans in Israel
Emmanuel Emenike
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker moves to Spanish side Las Palmas on loan