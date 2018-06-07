Home > Sports > Football >

Nigeria 0 Vs 1 Czech Republic: Super Eagles players’ rating

Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered another defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by Czech Republic.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play Nigeria 0 Vs 1 Czech Republic: Super Eagles players' rating in 2018 World Cup warm-up
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are heading to the 2018 FIFA World Cup on the back of a run of four games without a win and two consecutive defeats.

On Wednesday, June 6, the Super Eagles were beaten 1-0 by the Czech Republic in a friendly game played at the Rudolf-Tonn-Stadion in Austria.

Defender Tomas Kalas scored the only goal of the game in the first half in Schwechat, just outside Vienna.

This is how Super Eagles players rated in the game.

Francis Uzoho (Goalkeeper)

Francis Uzoho play Uzoho impressed again between the post for Super Eagles (Pawel Andrachiewicz/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)
 

Another solid performance from the goalkeeper who is expected to be Nigeria’s first choice at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Uzoho was impressive with a couple of saves, did well with setpieces and commanded his area.

7/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central defence)

Had a good game but not with a lot of composure. Was beaten in the air quite a number of times.

4/10

Leon Balogun (Central defence)

Failed to lead and organise the Super Eagles defence well and was beaten too easily at times.

4/10

John Ogu (Central defence)

Playing in an unfamiliar role, Ogu impressed from the left side of the three-man defence. Stayed back to cover advancing central defence partners and made up for his lack of pace with some good positioning and reading of the game.

6/10

Brian Idowu (wing-back)

Not a bad showing at all from Idowu at left-wing-back where he defended well but didn’t do well going forward where he missed a couple of goal scoring chances. Sometimes at a disadvantage as a right-footed player at left-back.

4/10

Wilfred Ndidi (midfield)

Solid in his first game since the end of the season. Wilfred Ndidi was strong in tackles and interceptions.

His presence in the middle limited the Czechs to playing from the wings and threatening more with set-pieces.

6/10

Mikel John Obi (midfield)

John Obi Mikel and Jakub Jurgas play Mikel Obi struggled in an advance role for the Super Eagles (VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP/Getty Images)
 

Played in a very advanced role but it looked like his legs were not fast enough for his ideas. Was easily crowded anytime he had the ball.

4/10

Alex Iwobi (midfield)

play Iwobi was bright again for the Super Eagles
 

Playing in an unusual deeper role and impressed. Was everywhere dictating the play and made some good move. Looks in good form just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

6/10

Victor Moses (Forward)

Victor Moses play Victor Moses struggled to make an impact for the Super Eagles upfront (VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP/Getty Images)
 

Laboured through another game where he failed to create lots of chances. Guilty of trying to to do too much at times.

5/10

Odion Ighalo (Striker)

Odion Ighalo and Tomas Kalas play Ighalo laboured again but could't get the goal for Nigeria (AFP)
 

Another game without a goal for Nigeria but Odion Ighalo made some good moves in attack for the Super Eagles. Got into some good positions and forced a couple of saves from the Czech Republic goalkeeper. Also combined well with Moses and Iwobi a couple of times.

5/10

Substitutes

Tyronne Ebuehi (Wingback)

Came on in the second half and had a better game than Abdullahi at right wing-back. Not as bright as he was against England but attacked well and got in some good crossing positions.

5/10

Elderson Echiejile (left wingback)

Not much of an impact after coming on in the 69th minute but did well to defend some situations.

2/10

Simy Nwankwo (Striker)

Also a 69th-minute substitution, Simy did well and was physically a problem for the Czech defence.

3/10

Ahmed Musa (Forward)

Didn’t have much impact in the game and was not given an opportunity to trouble the Czechs with his pace.

1/10

Kelechi Iheanacho

Entered with 10 minutes to go but offered nothing in the game.

1/10

