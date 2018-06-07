Nigeria 0 Vs 1 Czech Republic Super Eagles players’ rating in 2018 World Cup warm-up

Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered another defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by Czech Republic.
On Wednesday, June 6, the Super Eagles were beaten 1-0 by the Czech Republic in a friendly game played at the Rudolf-Tonn-Stadion in Austria.
Defender Tomas Kalas scored the only goal of the game in the first half in Schwechat, just outside Vienna.
This is how Super Eagles players rated in the game.
Another solid performance from the goalkeeper who is expected to be Nigeria’s first choice at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Uzoho was impressive with a couple of saves, did well with setpieces and commanded his area.
7/10
Had a good game but not with a lot of composure. Was beaten in the air quite a number of times.
4/10
Failed to lead and organise the Super Eagles defence well and was beaten too easily at times.
4/10
Playing in an unfamiliar role, Ogu impressed from the left side of the three-man defence. Stayed back to cover advancing central defence partners and made up for his lack of pace with some good positioning and reading of the game.
6/10
Not a bad showing at all from Idowu at left-wing-back where he defended well but didn’t do well going forward where he missed a couple of goal scoring chances. Sometimes at a disadvantage as a right-footed player at left-back.
4/10
Solid in his first game since the end of the season. Wilfred Ndidi was strong in tackles and interceptions.
His presence in the middle limited the Czechs to playing from the wings and threatening more with set-pieces.
6/10
Played in a very advanced role but it looked like his legs were not fast enough for his ideas. Was easily crowded anytime he had the ball.
4/10
Playing in an unusual deeper role and impressed. Was everywhere dictating the play and made some good move. Looks in good form just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
6/10
Laboured through another game where he failed to create lots of chances. Guilty of trying to to do too much at times.
5/10
Another game without a goal for Nigeria but Odion Ighalo made some good moves in attack for the Super Eagles. Got into some good positions and forced a couple of saves from the Czech Republic goalkeeper. Also combined well with Moses and Iwobi a couple of times.
5/10
Substitutes
Came on in the second half and had a better game than Abdullahi at right wing-back. Not as bright as he was against England but attacked well and got in some good crossing positions.
5/10
Not much of an impact after coming on in the 69th minute but did well to defend some situations.
2/10
Simy Nwankwo (Striker)
Also a 69th-minute substitution, Simy did well and was physically a problem for the Czech defence.
3/10
Didn’t have much impact in the game and was not given an opportunity to trouble the Czechs with his pace.
1/10
Entered with 10 minutes to go but offered nothing in the game.
1/10