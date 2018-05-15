Home > Sports > Football >

Niger Tornadoes left-back Hussaini Isah dies after okada accident

Hussaini Isah Niger Tornadoes left-back dies in 'Okada' accident

Hussaini Isah was involved in an accident with an 'Okada' which led to his death.

Hussaini Isah play Hussaini Isah is dead following an accident with an okada (Hussaini Isah)
Niger Tornadoes left-back Hussaini Isah has been confirmed dead after an accident with an 'okada' on Monday, May 14.

The defender was hit by a reckless 'Okada' (a local term used to described motorbike) rider at Maitumbi Road in Minna, Niger State.

His club Niger Tornadoes confirmed his death with a message on their official Twitter account.

“With sorrow heart, we painfully announced the sudden exit of our dedicated and humble defender Hussaini Isah, who lost his life this Monday evening,"  the message read.

 

“The defender who just returned to the team after a match suspension due to yellow card accumulation was hit by a reckless motorcycle rider popularly called okada along Maitumbi road, Minna, Niger State.”

 

Just a day before his death, Hussaini was involved in Tornadoes' home 1-1 draw with Kwara United in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 21 fixture.

Hussaini is the second NPFL player to pass away this season following the death of former Kano Pillars player Chinedu Udoji who was involved in a car crash in February 2018.

