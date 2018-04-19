Home > Sports > Football >

The NFF are working to resolve all bonus issues for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have requested N720m ($2m) from world governing body, FIFA to pay the Super Eagles of Nigeria their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification bonus according to several reports.

The NFF are entitled to N4.5b ($12.5m) from FIFA, N3.6b ($10m) for 2018 World Cup qualification bonus and N900m ($2.5m) for the Super Eagles to prepare for the tournament.

According to several reports which have not been confirmed by Pulse Sports, the NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi has written to FIFA to request for the fund which is to be drawn from the N4.5b expected from FIFA.

Amaju Pinnick play NFF-led Amaju Pinnick are looking to resolve all unpaid bonuses before the 2018 FIFA World Cup

 

The NFF are working to resolve all issues of unpaid bonuses for the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

For the World Cup proper, the NFF have already reached an agreement with the players over their bonuses during the tournament.

Advances for Rohr and assistants

The NFF have also paid Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr and his assistants their 2018 World Cup salaries in advance.

The NFF were able to do that with the help of their premium partner Aiteo who in April 2017 signed a partnership with the federation.

As the Official Optimum Partner of the NFF, Aiteo will in the next five pay the salaries of Super Eagles coach and all national team coaches.

NB: $1=N364

