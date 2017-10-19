The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced a N6.4b budget to execute all their projects in 2018.

If there is no friendly game, the NFF have just one Super Eagles match to execute- a dead-rubber 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers away at Algeria in November.

With the year almost over, the federation has started making plans for 2018 and at the General Assembly held in Jos on Thursday, October 19, reached a decision on a N2.4b budget for next year.

The NFF also presented their financial statement for 2016 which was approved.

“The General Assembly approved the NFF Financial Statement for the year 2016 and the 2018 Budget as proposed,” a communique released at the end of the assembly read.

“The Federation’s total budget for year 2018 activities is the sum of N6,382,500,310.00."

From the statement, it was revealed that the NFF got revenues from sponsors and government subvention is the sum of N3,062,500,310.00. This left a shortfall of the sum of N3,320,000,000.00, which the Federation has to work to augment through sponsorships and special interventions.

Funds from FIFA

Part the N6.4b budgeted for 2018 will be gotten from the N4.5b ($12.5) which the NFF will receive from world football governing body FIFA for qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have sealed qualification to the World Cup with one match to go in the qualification series after a 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday, October 7 in Uyo.

Following the qualification, the NFF will get a N3.6b ($10m) qualification bonus and N900m ($2.5m) for the Super Eagles to prepare for the tournament.

For the World Cup proper, the NFF will get more money should the Super Eagles progress to the knock-out rounds of the World Cup like they did in 1994 FIFA World Cup in USA, 1998 FIFA World Cup in France and 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

NFF 2018 projects

The N6.4B which has been budgeted for next year by the NFF will be used to execute the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) which will hold in Morocco.

Super Eagles’ 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, qualification games for the FIFA Women's World Cup, France 2018 and the tournament proper if the Falconets qualify.

The NFF also have Federation Cup- known as the Aiteo Cup these days- to execute in 2018 as well some grassroots football development projects.