The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will receive about N4.5b ($12.5) from world football governing body FIFA for qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have sealed qualification to the World Cup with one match to go in the qualification series after a 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday, October 7 in Uyo.

Following the qualification, the NFF will get a N3.6b ($10m) qualification bonus and N900m ($2.5m) for the Super Eagles to prepare for the tournament.

FIFA give out qualification bonuses to federations of countries playing in any of their tournaments.

For the World Cup, which is the biggest tournament in football, the bonuses are premium. FIFA get this money from sponsorships and sales of TV rights.

The federations receive the money and in turn pay players and also use the rest for preparation for the tournament and development of football in their countries.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr used 37 players for the qualifying series to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and each of these players will receive a share of the qualification bonus.

For the World Cup proper, the NFF will get more money should the Super Eagles progress to the knock-out rounds of the World Cup like they did in 1994 FIFA World Cup in USA, 1998 FIFA World Cup in France and 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will get a share from about $700m which will be distributed among the participating countries of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The money is distributed according to the stage reached at the World Cup with the winner taking home $50m.

This is a significant increase in the $576m which was distributed among the participating countries of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Also included in the $576m is the $100m player insurance and $70m payments made to clubs of players that participated in the competition.

Germany, winners of the 2014 FIFA World Cup took him home $35m as prize money while runners-up Argentina pocketed $25 million.

NB: $1=N364