NFF sign sponsorship deals with TGI and Payporte

NFF All you need to know about federation’s sponsorship deals with TGI and Payporte

  • Published:
NFF, TGI signing play The NFF signed two sponsorship deals on Friday, October 6 (NFF)
As all the attention continues to be on the Super Eagles game against Zambia, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had a busy day on Friday, October 6 signing two sponsorship deals with TGI and Payporte.

At a joint press conference that held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, the NFF announced the two deals.

Shehu Dikko, Eyo Bassey, Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick at the press conference where two NFF sponsorship deals were announced on Friday (Pulse)

 

Present at the press conference were NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, vice president Seyi Akinwunmi and League Management Company (LMC) boss Shehu Dikko.

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group

The first sponsorship deal announced on the day is the one with TGI Group, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, an international investment and holding company.

TGI Group is the parent company of WACOT Limited, Chi Limited and other companies, producers of household brands such as Big Bull Rice, CHIVITA, Hollandia Yoghurt and Renew Starch.

The NFF have signed a three-year-deal with the company as their Official Food Partner. According to Dikko who is also the Chairman of the Marketing and Sponsorship of the NFF, the WACOT Rice is now the official rice of the Super Eagles.

Amaju Pinnick play TGI is the official football partner of the NFF (Pulse)

TGI Group is also sponsoring the return of the Man of the Match rewards for Super Eagles games.

 “The sponsorship is a further demonstration of the commitment of our business to the development of Nigeria in all facets,” said Mr Onyekachi Onubogu, the Executive Director of TGI Group who represented the Group Managing Director, Mr Rahul Savara.

We strongly believe in our investments in the Agricultural value chain and its impact on the socio-economic development of Nigeria and this new partnership we are starting with the Nigeria Football Federation will allow us to expand our footprint to the development of football in the country.

The coming on board of the TGI Group is going to be a tremendously exciting development for the team. The opportunity to have the support of TGI Group and the reward for the ‘Man of the Match’ will have a huge benefit. We talk a lot about creating memories, and there is no doubt that working with TGI Group will create some fantastic memories,” NFF boss Pinnick said.

Payporte

NFF, Payporte signing play Payporte will be official online store of the Super Eagles (Payporte)

 

The NFF have also come into a partnership with Payporte as their official Online Store Partner of the NFF.

The Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Payporte, Mr Eyo Bassey who was present at the press conference said the company's main aim is to make NFF’s merchandise readily available to everyone in the country.

“We want to create an authentic and international channel for marketing of the merchandise and jerseys,” Bassey said. 

Super Eagles and Payporte play Payporte boss, Bassey with Super Eagles players (Pulse)

Payporte’s contract with the NFF is also for three years and the NFF say the company will also help them with youth football development in the country.

2018 FIFA World Cup, not the incentive

With the Super Eagles needing just a win to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the NFF and TGI insist that’s not the incentive for the partnership.

Super Eagles and TGI play TGI with Super Eagles players (Pulse)

 

Pinnick revealed that talks with the company started five months ago while Onubogu said TGI is proud to associate with the Super Eagles even without the World Cup.

The new NFF sponsors had the opportunity of meeting Super Eagles players who posed for photos with them before training on Friday.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

