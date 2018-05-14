Home > Sports > Football >

NFF not ‘spending a dime’ on Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid friendly game

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)  Amaju Pinnick has revealed that the body will not be ‘spending a dime’ for the friendly game between Super Eagles Team B and Atletico Madrid.

Just a few days after playing in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 16, Atletico Madrid will head to Nigeria where they will face the Super Eagles home-based sides.

The game is as a result of a partnership between the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and the La Liga.

Ahead of the game, NFF boss Pinnick has revealed that the game will not cost the federation any money.

LMC, La Liga partnership

We are not paying Atletico a dime. That’s the beauty of what Dikko is doing at the LMC. Mamelodi Sundowns (of South Africa) are paying Barcelona about $4 million for a friendly but we are not paying anything,” Pinnick explained on a breakfast show on Channels Television.

It’s an arrangement that the LMC had with La Liga a couple of years back. You know La Liga have an office here, they employ Nigerians and also pay their taxes here.

They have got their landing permits and we already took their advance party to see the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo and they were awed that we have such a beautiful structure here. They loved it. So everything is set for that game.”

Atletico Madrid are expected to arrive in Nigeria with their second team as most of their big profile players will be preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with their respective national teams.

