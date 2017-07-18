NFF mourn death of Eddie Bekom

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have released a statement on the death of veteran sports journalist Eddie Bekom who died on Sunday, July 16.

Bekom who is also the vice-president (south-south) of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) suffered massive injuries from a ghastly gas explosion in their home on Saturday, July 1.

His wife and one of his three children had also died from the injuries sustained from the gas explosion while the two remaining daughters are still admitted at the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

The gas explosion didn’t happen at his apartment rather he was rushing to his neighbour’s house where he perceived the smell from when the blast happened.

In a statement released on Tuesday, July 18, the NFF expressed shock at the death of Bekom.

“On behalf of the NFF and the Nigerian Football family, I condole with the entire sports writers’ fraternity, and with the friends and relations that Mr Bekom has left behind,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said in the statement.

“Before he passed, his wife and one of his children had died. This is a thing of sorrow and grief. He was a man who did his job professionally and with high regard for procedure and respect for other people.

“We pray that Almighty God will grant him and those members of his family that have also gone with the accident eternal rest, and also show his mercy on his two remaining daughters still in the hospital, while granting relations and close friends, as well as SWAN family, the fortitude to bear the loss.”