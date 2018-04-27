NFF deny reports that Supreme Court has ousted Pinnick

news

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have come out to deny reports that a Supreme Court ruling has nullified the election that brought president Amaju Pinnick in office.

Reports emerged morning of Friday, April 27 that the Supreme Court have ousted Pinnick from his office as NFF boss by nullifying the 2014 elections that brought him into office.

The alleged ruling was said to have also ordered Chris Giwa to take over as president.

The NFF in a series of tweets, however, denied the reports, stating that the court ruling only asked that the case on the 2014 election at the Federal High Court be tried properly.

“Nobody should cause unnecessary panic in Nigeria’s football. That’s my case. Supreme Court DID NOT NULLIFY AMAJU ‘s Election. The Supreme Court did NOT remove Amaju from office,” Festus Keyamo said in a quote which was shared on the NFF’s handle.

“The Supreme Court only referred the case back to the Federal High Court to be tried properly to know which of the elections held in 2014 was right.

“Amaju was NOT a party to the case at the Supreme Court so the court could not have removed a party from office without joining the party and hearing from the party.- Barrister @fkeyamo, Counsel to NFF.”

Long-running battle

Faction leader has continued his long-running battle against Pinnick despite the dismissal of his nothing against the NFF boss by the Supreme Court in February 2017.

The self-imposed leader of the NFF is currently serving a five-year ban from all football activities by FIFA.