NFF conclude plans for Super Eagles away trip to Cameroon

  Published:
Super Eagles play The NFF have concluded plans for Super Eagles away trip to Cameroon (Twitter/Bafana Bafana )

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has revealed that they have concluded plans for Super Eagles away trip to Cameroon.

The Super Eagles will on Monday, September 4 face Cameroon in Yaounde in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier just a few days after the first leg tie in Uyo, Nigeria.

Pinnick revealed that the NFF have sorted out accommodation and logistics plans for the trip.

"We don't want to leave anything t chance. As I speak we have concluded plans with an airline to lift the team to and from Yaounde for the game,” Pinnick said on Channels Television Programme, Sports Tonight on Wednesday, August 2.

Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick on Channels Television Programme, Sports Tonight (Youtube/Channels TV)

The NFF boss also revealed that the new Super Eagles goalkeeper coach Enrico Pionetti was hired as a result of the poor performance of Daniel Akpeyi in the 2-0 home loss to South Africa in June.

"Every game we play we get technical reports and after the last game, we saw some defects in the goalkeeping department," Pinnick explained in the interview.

"We have a goalkeeper trainer, but like they say, two heads are better than one.

Enrico Pionetti play Pinnick says the new Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Enrico Pionetti is here to help the coaching crew (Twitter/Super Eagles)

"We are not undermining anyone, but to try and perfect our strategy for the games. What I know is possibly what you don't know."

Nigeria lead Group B of the qualifiers with six points from two games. Cameroon are second with two points while Zambia and Algeria are bottom of the group.

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

