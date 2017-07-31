President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick is set for a sensational promotion at the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

According to Naija Footballplus, Pinnick who currently has three positions at CAF could become the 1st Vice-President of the Federation.

The speculation came following confirmation that Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi is seeking a seat in the at the FIFA Council.

The report claims that if Nyantakyi succeeds in getting a seat at the FIFA Council, he will have to give up his position as 1st president of CAF which will be given to Pinnick.

Pulse Sports sources at the NFF have however played down the report, pointing out that CAF president Ahmad Ahmad has a host of candidates to choose from.

“This is the first time I’m hearing this, but if it’s true, the CAF president has a lot of people to choose from, it’s not very clear that it might even be Pinnick,” a Pulse Sports NFF source who didn’t want to be named said.

Pulse Sports could not get any official word from the NFF as Ademola Olajire, Director of Media and Communications of the federation was not reachable as at the time of this report.

Pinnick at the CAF elections in March 2017 won a seat on the Executive Committee of CAF, defeating long-standing member Anjorin Moucharafou who is also the head of Benin Republic Football Federation.

In May, he was appointed the chairman of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and into the Media Committees of CAF.

He is also in the CAF Emergency Committee, an appointment he got on Friday, July 21 at the CAF Congress which held in Rabat, Morocco.