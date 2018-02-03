100 Nigerians to fly with Eagles to World Cup

news

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has provided a platform to fly 100 Nigerians with the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The campaign to take the football fans to Russia is officially live, as the NFF aim to gather football fans to support the Super Eagles in at the 21st FIFA World Cup.

To participate and stand a chance of being selected, Football fans in Nigeria just need to dial *1945# on their mobile phones or send “FLY” to 1945 and follow the instructions.

The Football Federation stated at an event in December 2017, that a short code will be used to campaign for preparation and participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

Interested particpants can now visit the NFF social media platforms (Twitter: @TheNFF and @NGSuperEagles); (Instagram: @thenffofficial); (NFF Facebook page: The Nigeria Football Federation) and; (Super Eagles Facebook page: Nigeria Super Eagles), or www.1945play.ng, to stand a chance of joining the Eagles in Russia.

Biodun Jagun who is the Managing Director of NFF Partners on the project said, 25 people a month will be selcted for four months which wiould total 100 football fans will win expenses paid trip to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

“The Naija 4 Russia initiative is born in due season as a feel-good factor for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, which is at its highest-ever in the recent history of Nigerian Football. For the first time in the history of football in Nigeria, we have a VAS platform for the fans and supporters of Nigerian Football by way of a short code."

“The deployment of this iconic short code *1945# across USSD, IVR, SMS AND WEB platforms is designed to reward the teeming National Team followers and football lovers across the country with a chance to cheer our footballing heroes live in Russia as they take on the best teams from across the globe. As an addendum we are focused on ensuring the generation of appreciable revenue for the NFF and its constituents,” Jagun explained."

The Short code is one of the steps the NFF has taken in preparation for the World Cup , this initiative comes after the football body unveiled partnered sponsors and also revealed Nigeria's friendly matches in the build up to the tournament.