Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar's return 'better than expected' - Brazil physical trainer

Neymar Player's return 'better than expected' - Brazil physical trainer

Brazil's star forward Neymar is returning to training "better than expected," after more than two months out with a broken foot bone, the Brazilian team physical trainer said Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Happy returns: Neymar smiles as he trains with Brazil teammate Gabriel Jesus on Wednesday play

Happy returns: Neymar smiles as he trains with Brazil teammate Gabriel Jesus on Wednesday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil's star forward Neymar is returning to training "better than expected," after more than two months out with a broken foot bone, the Brazilian team physical trainer said Wednesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker, who was injured in February and underwent surgery in Brazil, is in training with the national team in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

"He has evolved well. He trains every day. I could even say that his development is better than expected," the trainer, Fabio Mahseredjian, told journalists.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who led the operation on Neymar in March, said "he's regaining his usual movements bit by bit. The next step is full group training and then play games. Everything is being done for him to feel at ease."

Neymar will have a chance to get back to match fitness with a friendly against Croatia on June 3 and Austria on June 10. The team opens their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on June 17.

Meanwhile, winger Douglas Costa suffered a "minor muscular injury," Lasmar said, and could miss the friendlies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal...bullet
2 Unai Emery 5 things to know about new Arsenal managerbullet
3 Nigeria 2 Vs 3 Atletico Madrid 5 things Diego Simeone said after the...bullet

Related Articles

Zidane Quiet man bringing stability from the shadows at Real
European Cup Five dynasties for Real Madrid to match
Neymar Player's return 'better than expected' - Brazil physical trainer
Unai Emery Five former players linked with Arsenal's new boss
Football 'Obsessive' Emery ready for Arsenal challenge
Football Emery set to succeed Wenger as Arsenal boss - reports
Ousmane Dembele Barcelona ready to sell youngster for Griezmann
Football Relaxed Tuchel embraces PSG challenge
Football New PSG coach Tuchel relishes working with 'artist' Neymar

Football

Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles 5 things we learnt from Thursday’s training
Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Real Madrid's then assistant manager Zinedine Zidane
Champions League How Real Madrid won three finals in four years
Ousmane Dembele, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe
2018 FIFA World Cup Pogba, Mbappe, French stars ride bicycles as they prepare for tournament
Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles Mikel, Ogu join camp, 29 players now in Uyo with only Victor Moses missing