Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar emerged winner of the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award on Sunday, May 13 despite playing just 20 games.

Paris Saint-Germain splashed a world record fee of $263m to get Neymar from Barcelona in a shocking move in the summer of 2017.

Neymar emerged winner of the best player in France ahead of teammates Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Marseille's Florian Thauvin who finished fourth.

Neymar contributed 19 goals in 20 appearances before sustaining an injury against Marseille on February 25 which has kept him out of action since.

The 26-year-old was presented the award by compatriot and Brazil legend Ronaldo at a ceremony in Paris.

Known for his standout fashion style, Neymar wore distinct black and gold jacket to attend the annual awards ceremony.

Upon receiving his award Neymar thanked his teammates for the part they played in helping win the individual award.

He said, “I would like to thank all of my team-mates.

“I'm honoured and very happy with our season. I couldn't have won this trophy without my teammates.”

Just a year after joining the French champions, Neymar has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.