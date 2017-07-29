Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Neymar :  Striker's promo event off amid transfer talk: China organisers

A promotional event in China featuring Neymar was cancelled Friday because he and his advisers are "busy with transfer issues", organisers said, amid frenzied speculation about a record-breaking move.

Neymar play

Barcelona forward Neymar is reportedly mulling a huge move to Paris Saint-Germain

(AFP/File)

The Brazilian star forward, who is reportedly mulling a huge 222-million-euro ($260 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, was due to meet fans at a luxury Shanghai hotel on Monday.

But China's biggest online travel company Ctrip said on its official microblog Weibo account that the meet-and-greet was off.

"Neymar and (his) team are busy with transfer issues so he cannot guarantee he will be at the scheduled event on July 31 in Shanghai," Ctrip said.

The firm said it would reimburse ticket-holders, who paid 199 yuan ($30) for the chance to see Neymar, and cover their expenses.

The player, currently in the US with Barca on a pre-season tour, has remained tight-lipped about a possible transfer.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Barcelona's Neymar, pictured on July 26, 2017, is in talks to move to Paris Saint-Germain, which is ready to "break the bank" on his potential deal
