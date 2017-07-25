Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Neymar spends N6.7M on Complex’ Sneaker Shopping

Neymar Barcelona star spends N6.7M on Complex’ Sneaker Shopping, most expensive episode yet

According to Complex, that’s the most any guest has spent on the show beating the likes of Diddy and Chris Brown.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Barcelona star spends N6.7M on Complex’ Sneaker Shopping, most expensive episode yet

Valverde Barca manager dismisses talk of Neymar move
Neymar Barcelona forward inspired by Michael Jordan
Neymar Barcelona star designs his own brand football boot
Neymar Barcelona star plays keepy-up with pop star, Justin Bieber
Neymar Barcelona star launches football’s first Jordan shoe-line
Neymar Barcelona star becomes first footballer to own his Air Jordan
Neymar Brazilian star staying at plush Beverly Hills mansion
Mbappe Real Madrid agree €180m deal to sign Monaco youngster
La Liga Neymar staying at Barcelona, says teammate Pique
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barcelona star Neymar spent a whopping N6.5m ($18, 623) to buy shoes on Complex Magazine’s Sneaker Shopping, the most a celebrity has spent on the urban Youtube show.

Pop culture enthusiasts all over the world are very familiar with Complex’s popular ‘Sneaker Shopping’ a Youtube show where celebrities talk about their favourite shoes and also spend some cash to buy new ones.

Neymar play Neymar spent a whopping N6.5m ($18, 623) to buy shoes on Complex Magazine’s Sneaker Shopping. (Complex)

 

In a recent episode which was shot at Flight Club in Los Angeles, is football superstar Neymar discuss his career, his fashion style and his love for the Jordan Sneakers.

Neymar in June 2016 became the first football to have his own Jordan brand of Sneakers, the Air Jordan V 'Neymar'.

The Air Jordan V ‘Neymar’ was launched in collaboration with Nike and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Neymar and Joe La Puma play Neymar was a guest on urban Youtube show. He is pictured with host Joe La Puma (Complex)

 

Describing the first time he met Jordan, Neymar revealed that he was shaking.

He was incredible when I met him; he was a really nice guy, really cool,” Neymar told Complex

I was taken aback by his hospitality. It was one of the happiest moments of my life. I was shaking when I met him.

The Brazil international also revealed that he has new ideas to follow up on the Air Jordan Hypervenom II football boots he also released in 2016.

Neymar and Joe La Puma play Neymar talks about his love for sneakers and fashion on the show (Complex)

ALSO READ: Neymar launches Jordan football boots

At the end of the interview, Neymar browses the shoe shop and at the end of his shopping, his bill was N6.7m ($18, 623).

According to Complex, that’s the most any guest has spent on the show beating the likes of hip-hop superstars, Diddy, Chris Brown, Rick Ross and 50 Cent.

Neymar is in the United States where Barcelona have been on a pre-season tour. The 25-year-old Brazilian was the star of the night, scoring two goals as Barcelona beat Juventus 2-1 on Sunday, July 23.

Barcelona face Manchester United in their next pre-season game in the United States.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Samir Nasri Manchester City midfielder is not even wanted at the club by...bullet
2 Premier League Chelsea apologise 'to Chinese people' after Kenedy slurbullet
3 Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain still serving daddy goalsbullet

Football

From left to right-Carlos Lalin, Ricardo Formosinho, Rui Faria, Jose Mourinho, Emilio Alvarez, Giovanni Cerra and Silvino Louro
Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager visits White House, did he meet Trump?
Home-based Super Eagles
Super Eagles Team B kick off training for CHAN qualifiers against the Republic of Benin
Coach Diego Simeone has repeatedly stated his desire to stay at Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone Coach extends Atletico contract to 2019 - report
This picture shows items placed by the hospital where the Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri is receiving treatment in Amsterdam
Nouri Ajax midfielder out of coma, but brain damage unchanged