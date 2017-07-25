Neymar spends N6.7M on Complex’ Sneaker Shopping

Barcelona star Neymar spent a whopping N6.5m ($18, 623) to buy shoes on Complex Magazine’s Sneaker Shopping, the most a celebrity has spent on the urban Youtube show.

Pop culture enthusiasts all over the world are very familiar with Complex’s popular ‘Sneaker Shopping’ a Youtube show where celebrities talk about their favourite shoes and also spend some cash to buy new ones.

In a recent episode which was shot at Flight Club in Los Angeles, is football superstar Neymar discuss his career, his fashion style and his love for the Jordan Sneakers.

Neymar in June 2016 became the first football to have his own Jordan brand of Sneakers , the Air Jordan V 'Neymar'.

The Air Jordan V ‘Neymar’ was launched in collaboration with Nike and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Describing the first time he met Jordan, Neymar revealed that he was shaking.

“He was incredible when I met him; he was a really nice guy, really cool,” Neymar told Complex.

“I was taken aback by his hospitality. It was one of the happiest moments of my life. I was shaking when I met him.”

The Brazil international also revealed that he has new ideas to follow up on the Air Jordan Hypervenom II football boots he also released in 2016.

ALSO READ: Neymar launches Jordan football boots

At the end of the interview, Neymar browses the shoe shop and at the end of his shopping, his bill was N6.7m ($18, 623).

According to Complex, that’s the most any guest has spent on the show beating the likes of hip-hop superstars, Diddy, Chris Brown, Rick Ross and 50 Cent.

Neymar is in the United States where Barcelona have been on a pre-season tour. The 25-year-old Brazilian was the star of the night, scoring two goals as Barcelona beat Juventus 2-1 on Sunday, July 23 .

Barcelona face Manchester United in their next pre-season game in the United States.