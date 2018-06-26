Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar shouldn't shoulder Brazil's World Cup hopes - Tite

Football Neymar shouldn't shoulder Brazil's World Cup hopes - Tite

Brazil coach Tite says their off-form superstar Neymar shouldn't be expected to shoulder their World Cup hopes and called on the Selecao to keep emotions in check against Serbia on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar wept after scoring in their shaky 2-0 win over Costa Rica last Friday and is the subject of constant scrutiny in Russia play

Neymar wept after scoring in their shaky 2-0 win over Costa Rica last Friday and is the subject of constant scrutiny in Russia

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil coach Tite says their off-form superstar Neymar shouldn't be expected to shoulder their World Cup hopes and called on the Selecao to keep emotions in check against Serbia on Wednesday.

Brazil need only a point in Moscow from their final group game to be sure of reaching the knock-out stages, while a win is almost sure to put them in the last 16 as Group E winners.

Despite having only just returned from a lengthy layoff after a fractured foot, the world's most expensive player is the centrepiece of a Brazil side desperate to win the World Cup.

Neymar wept after scoring in their shaky 2-0 win over Costa Rica last Friday and is the subject of constant scrutiny in Russia.

"Neymar is only in the recovery stage," warned Tite, who says the 26-year-old needs more time to rediscover his form after three months out.

"He is a gifted player, but outside his normal standards, or he wouldn't be playing like this.

"This is an evolution, if you look at the heat map of his last two games, it has increased considerably.

"Maybe he will be at the top of his game in the next match.

"We shouldn't place the whole responsibility on his shoulders."

Back in Brazil, fans crave a first World Cup title since 2002.

However, the South American giants have yet to impress in Russia after drawing 1-1 with Switzerland before needing two late goals last Friday to seal a 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

Managing emotions

Neymar cried after scoring Brazil's second goal in the 97th minute in Saint Petersburg, but Tite warned reporters to not read too much into the superstar's tears.

Brazil's inability to keep their emotions in check contributed to their spectacular implosion at the 2014 World Cup, when they were slaughtered 7-1 in the semi-finals by eventual winners Germany.

The fear is the same thing could happen again during the high-pressure knock-out stages in Russia.

However, Tite compared Neymar's tears to his own weeping for joy after Brazil beat Ecuador last August to qualify for the World Cup finals.

"I want to say to the whole Brazilian nation - I cried on the phone to my wife after we beat Ecuador, just because I was happy," said the Brazil coach tongue-in-cheek when asked about Neymar's tears.

"I am very careful about associating reasons with emotions.

"There are moments, of course, when you have to have a cool head and to keep a standard.

"We are aware of the emotions and the pressure, we have to be able to assess heart, head and reasoning.

"But emotion isn't always in sync with imbalance - not at all."

Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov described facing Brazil at the World Cup as the highlight of his career but said his team had no fear and possessed the mental fortitude to force an upset.

"If Brazil are talking about pressure on them, then you can imagine what kind of pressure is on us," the Roma defender said. "But this is part and parcel of football, we can cope with it.

"I think the mental element, the psychology will be the decisive factor in the match. If we enter with a belief we can win and are mentally prepared to win we will win it."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bugbullet
3 Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile...bullet

Football

Super Eagles ignored the plea by Nigerians to wear black arm-bands for victims of Jos killings in their group D fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Super Eagles ignore pleas to wear black arm-band for victims of Jos killings
Under the banning orders, the pair cannot be within a two-mile radius of any England football matches until 2021
Football England fans banned after singing anti-Semitic song in Russia
Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates Switzerland's victory against Serbia in World Cup Group E
Football Kosovo, Albania collect money for fined Swiss players
A 'psychic cat' has predicted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will defeat Argentina in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Psychic cat says Super Eagles will beat Argentina