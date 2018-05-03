Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar return to Paris boosts World Cup hopes

Football Neymar return to Paris boosts World Cup hopes

An almost fit again Neymar will fly from Rio to Paris on Friday some 40 days ahead of the World Cup finals in Russia, French daily L'Equipe has reported.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar is rep[ortedly due back in the French capital on Friday play

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar is rep[ortedly due back in the French capital on Friday

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An almost fit again Neymar will fly from Rio to Paris on Friday some 40 days ahead of the World Cup finals in Russia, French daily L'Equipe has reported.

While his return is too late to have any impact for his club, Brazil fans are desperate for their iconic star to lead the team out in Russia.

The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward -- at 220m euros (263m US dollars) the most expensive player in history -- broke a bone in his right foot on February 26 playing for PSG and has been in a race for fitness since undergoing surgery in Brazil a week later.

According to L'Equipe Neymar has been walking without crutches for two weeks but the star striker said last week from his coastal mansion in Rio that he would not play before a final medical on May 17, two days ahead of his club's last match of the season.

PSG coach Unai Emery admitted Thursday he had not spoken to Neymar for 'some weeks'.

"He needs to be left alone to work with the physios, but we also want him to be with us for the last match," Emery said.

"I don't know if it's Friday or Saturday," added Emery, confirming the former Barcelona forward was scheduled for imminent return from Brazil.

In Neymar's absence PSG were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League but have regained the French league title and the League Cup and face third division Les Herbiers in the French Cup final on Tuesday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Best of Africa Awards Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Yearbullet
2 Victor Moses Super Eagles forward ready to face former England teammatesbullet
3 Joseph Yobo Former Super Eagles captain hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at...bullet

Football

Happy for now, Jurgen Klopp expects improvements from his Liverpool players for the May 26 Champions League final against 12-times champions Real Madrid
Football Klopp warns Liverpool there's room for improvement
Paris Saint-Germain and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti (R) has the whole summer to recover from a groin operation and begin the new season in top condition
Football Verratti undergoes groin surgery
Rio Ferdinand in action for Manchester United
Football Ex-footballer Ferdinand refused pro boxing licence
Kevin Maussi and Obafemi Martins
Kevin Maussi Martins Obafemi Martins' son scores wonder goal for AC Milan