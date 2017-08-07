Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Neymar :  New PSG striker parties in Saint-Tropez after record move

Brazilian superstar Neymar partied alongside the jetset in France's upmarket resort of Saint-Tropez on Monday ahead of his highly-anticipated debut for Paris Saint-Germain, an AFP photographer said.

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (C) lays on the back of a yacht after leaving a beach in Ramatuelle, southeastern France, on August 7, 2017 play

The 25-year-old, who moved from Barcelona to Paris in a world record deal last week, was spotted on the beach in the glitzy French Riviera resort favoured by the rich and famous.

Neymar spent five hours enjoying "La Bagatelle" beach before being whisked off in a Zodiac inflatable boat towards a luxury yacht with seven of his friends and bodyguards, followed by another boat carrying a further ten revellers.

The group got on board a yacht called "Ginevra" around 8pm (1800 GMT).

Neymar became the most expensive player in history when the Ligue 1 giants snatched the Brazilian from Barcelona after paying his 222 million euros ($264m) release clause.

He watched from the stands as PSG opened their season on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Amiens as he awaits his international transfer certificate, which is expected to be rubber-stamped this week.

