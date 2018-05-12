news

International Kit makers Nike have unveiled the 2018/19 home jersey for French champions Paris Saint-Germain with star player Neymar Jr modelling the new kit.

Other PSG stars such as Edison Cavani, Marco Veratti, Dani Alves also modelled the newly unveiled home jerseys.

Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director Pete Hoppins stated that the inspiration for the jersey was drawn from the PSG supporters who are one of the noisiest in the world.

He said, “The PSG fans are some of the noisiest in Europe and this powerful concept allowed us to do something new with the red stripe. It’s a really fresh and unique approach, but when you look at the kit you instantly recognize PSG.”

The Parc Des Princes atmosphere reflects on the jersey with a visual effect through the use of the red stripe similar to a sound wave.

Midfielder Marco Veratti stated that he was impressed with the new design for the home jersey.

He said, "Every time I enter the locker room, discovering my jersey with my name on the back is always a great source of pride. And when I go out on the pitch, I feel the strength of the fans. They push us to surpass ourselves.”

The 2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain home jersey will be available starting from Saturday, May 12 on the Nike and PSG website.