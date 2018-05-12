Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar models new Nike jersey for Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain Neymar models new jersey as Nike unveil new shirt for French champions

Check out the new Chelsea home jersey by Nike for next season.

  • Published:
Neymar Jr, Edison Cavani, Marco Verrati, Dani Alves play Nike have released the PSG kit for next season (Nike)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

International Kit makers Nike have unveiled the 2018/19 home jersey for French champions Paris Saint-Germain with star player Neymar Jr modelling the new kit.

Other PSG stars such as Edison Cavani, Marco Veratti, Dani Alves also modelled the newly unveiled home jerseys.

Kylian Mbappe play Mbappe models the new jersey (Nike)

Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director Pete Hoppins stated that the inspiration for the jersey was drawn from the PSG supporters who are one of the noisiest in the world.

He said, “The PSG fans are some of the noisiest in Europe and this powerful concept allowed us to do something new with the red stripe. It’s a really fresh and unique approach, but when you look at the kit you instantly recognize PSG.”

PSG home jersey play The new PSG jersey (Nike)

The Parc Des Princes atmosphere reflects on the jersey with a visual effect through the use of the red stripe similar to a sound wave.

Midfielder Marco Veratti stated that he was impressed with the new design for the home jersey.

Neymar Jr play Neymar looking good in the new PSG jersey (Nike)

He said, "Every time I enter the locker room, discovering my jersey with my name on the back is always a great source of pride. And when I go out on the pitch, I feel the strength of the fans. They push us to surpass ourselves.”

The 2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain home jersey will be available starting from Saturday, May 12 on the Nike and PSG website.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League finalbullet
2 Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent...bullet
3 Chelsea Hazard, Willian turn out in suits for club's end of season awardbullet

Related Articles

New Jersey Alert Neymar models Brazil's new kits for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Victor Moses Chelsea star models new jersey as Nike unveil new shirt for The Blues
2018 FIFA World Cup Puma unveil Senegal, Serbia, Uruguay and Switzerland jerseys
New Jersey Alert France unveil new kits for 2018 World Cup
New Jersey Alert Nike release ‘fire’ kits for Australia 2018 FIFA World Cup
New Jersey Alert Croatia unveil kits for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Neymar Jr PSG star confident he will be fit for 2018 FIFA World Cup
New Jersey Alert Ronaldo unveils Portugal’s new kits for 2018 FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup Adidas unveil Argentina, Spain Germany away jerseys
Manchester City Premier League champions release home kit for next season [photos]

Football

A superstar footballer bearing a striking resemblance to Cristiano Ronaldo is the subject of surprise hit "Diamantino" at Cannes
Football Wacky 'Ronaldo' comedy a surprise hit at Cannes
Kiev will become a much more expensive place for visitors as hotels ramp up prices for Champions League final fans
Football Liverpool and Real fans in for Kiev hotel price shock
Jurgen Klopp won't let Liverpool be distracted by Real Madrid talk
Football Klopp keeps focus on Brighton amid Real Madrid talk
Antonio Conte's future is a hot topic ahead of Chelsea's crucial trip to Newcastle
Football Conte's future in doubt as Chelsea face top-four woe