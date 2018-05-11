Neymar makes PSG return -- as spectator

news

Convalescing superstar Neymar returns to the Parc Des Princes Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain play their last home game of the season against Rennes, before being presented with the Ligue 1 trophy.

PSG sealed the domestic treble on Tuesday adding the French Cup to their Ligue 1 and League Cup titles and Neymar's return to the club's home ground will boost morale of both club and country.

"We need him here and we need him in the national side too," said his clubmate and compatriot Marquinhos who will have to wait for the World Cup before lining up alongside the 26-year-old striker again.

"The most important thing is that he's happy and well looked after," he added.

PSG are desperate to keep Neymar who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

"Good players are always compatible," Real boss Zinedine Zidane said Friday when asked in Neymar could play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar racked up 19 goals, four from the spot, in PSG's league campaign before foot surgery ended his domestic season.

However, he is likely to don the club strip again for their trophy ceremony.

Fekir ticking for Lyon

PSG have 92 points so far and their opponents on Saturday Rennes stand 38 points behind them on 54 in fifth place.

Between them Lyon are second on 75, last year's champions Monaco have 74 and Marseille have 73 in a tight struggle for Champions League qualification.

In-form Lyon travel to Strasbourg where their captain Nabil Fekir will play his 100th game for them still unsure if his brilliant season is enough for a place in the France squad.

"I can't think about it, but it's almost upon us," said Fekir hoping to crown the season with direct Champions League qualification with the last game at home to Nice next weekend.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim should welcome back France defender Djibril Sidibe in their tricky home tie with a resurgent Saint Etienne who were stunned 3-1 at home by Bordeaux last week.

"He won't start but he's with the squad," Jardim said of the break-out right-back after a four weeks absence.

Europa League final fever may be gripping Marseille, but their future Champions League hopes are equally crucial as they travel to Guingamp on Friday.

One of the sub-plots of an intriguing Ligue 1 this season was the plight of Lille, a large regional outfit with an ambitious new owner who got the balance wrong until the arrival of coach Christophe Galtier.

Two wins in their last two league games have lifted them out of the relegation zone and another one at home to Dijon Saturday is likely to end their season of anguish on a high.