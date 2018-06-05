Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar leads Brazil squad to visit Willian’s restaurant

2018 FIFA World Cup Neymar leads Brazil squad to visit Willian’s restaurant

Brazilian stars took advantage of their day off to visit Willian's restaurant in London.

  • Published:
Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Willian play Neymar and Gabriel Jesus turned out at Willians restaurant (Instagram/Willian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr lead a host of the Brazil team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup to visit the restaurant (Babbo) of their teammate Willian Borges.

Neymar who made a return to the pitch in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Croatia after a long-term injury ruled him out of action for the latter stages of the season.

Willian and Thiago Silva play Willian had visitors from his national team at his restaurant (Instagram/Willian )

Goals from Neymar and Robert Firmino gave Brazil a win over Croatia in their preparatory game for the World Cup and Willian’s restaurant was the destination to visit by some Brazilian stars after the game.

Willian, Pedro Geromel and Miranda play The Brazilian stars took time out to support their teammate (Instagram/Willian)

Given a day off by head coach Tite, the Brazilian stars took out time to support their teammate Willian by visiting his restaurant.

The Babbo restaurant is jointly owned by Willian and his Chelsea teammate David Luiz alongside their agent Kia Joorabchian.

Willian and David Luiz play David Luiz co-owns the Baboo with Willian (Holly Clark)

Stars such as Miranda, Gabriel Jesus, Thiago Silva also came out to support their teammates.

Willian and his Brazil teammates return to action when they take on Austria in their next friendly encounter on Sunday, June 10.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great loses N4M at Russian airportbullet
2 Super Eagles New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of releasebullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Related Articles

David Luiz Brazilian star celebrates Valentine with partner
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Croatia lose
Paris Saint-Germain Neymar models new jersey as Nike unveil new shirt for French champions
New Jersey Alert Neymar models Brazil's new kits for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Neymar Jr PSG star confident he will be fit for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Brazil Jesus, Firmino, teammates prepare in Moscow for upcoming friendlies
Chelsea Fabregas, Hazard others dress up for David Luiz's birthday party
Neymar PSG star wins Ligue 1 Player of the Year award, despite playing just 20 games
Willian, David Luiz Chelsea players launch new restaurant

Football

Moses Simon
Moses Simon Super Eagles forward says it’s a pity to miss out on World Cup due to injury
Stephan Lichtsteiner
Stephan Lichtsteiner Arsenal confirm signing of veteran right-back
John Ogu
John Ogu Midfielder gets a scare in Super Eagles chartered plane as he suffers from flight phobia
Czech Republic squad
Super Eagles 5 Czech Republic players Nigeria must watch out for