Neymar Jr confident of return ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr is confident he will return to action ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian forward suffered an injury in a French Ligue 1 game for PSG against Marseille in February 2018 .

The 25-year-old went through surgery and has started his rehabilitation work towards his comeback.

In Neymar’s absence, PSG have been crowned league champions after defeating last season winners Monaco 7-1 on Sunday, March 15.

Almost three months from his injury Neymar is still wearing a protective boot on his right leg but has given Brazilian supporters assurances that he will be ready before the start of the World Cup.

Neymar gave the assurances on a World Cup appearance in a promotional event back home in Brazil for TCL an electronic brand.

He said, “There isn't an exact date yet. I have the last exam, if I'm not mistaken, on May 17. Then I'll see, it depends on how things develop, it depends on my next exams. It has not been decided.”

Still walking on crutches, Neymar was positive about his return and even hinted that he will be better than before the injury.

He said, “I hope I won't watch the World Cup on TV! I will have enough time to prepare. It's evolving well. I will arrive better than I was before.”

Neymar is expected to return to action in late May and should take part in Brazil’s preparatory games against Croatia and Austria.

Neymar and his Brazil teammates begin their World Cup campaign on Sunday, June 17 against Switzerland, and will later take on Costa Rica and Serbia in their other group games.