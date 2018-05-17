Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar and girlfriend star in erotic advert for fashion chain

Neymar Brazilian forward and girlfriend star in erotic advert for fashion retailers

The advert was released as part of a romantic celebration for fashion retailers C&A.

Brazil star Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Marquezine got very steamy in an erotic advert for a fashion retailers.

Still recovering from the injury that has sidelined him since February 2018, Neymar and his girlfriend Marquezine starred in the raunchy television advert together. 

Bruna Marquezine and Neymar play Neymar and girlfriend star in erotic advert for fashion chain (Golders/@mangabaproducoes)

 

In the 15-second clip, the Paris Saint-Germain star and Marquezine who is a Brazilian model could not keep their hands off each other.

The couple is just in their underwears in the video directed by Giampaolo Sgura.

The advert was released as part of a saucy Dia dos Namorados campaign for fashion retailers C&A.

The  Dia dos Namorados is a  romantic celebration, similar to Valentine's Day and celebrated on June 12 in Brazil.

Neymar and Bruna Marquezine play Neymar and girlfriend can get their hands off each other new an advert for a fashion retail store (Golders/@cea_brasil)

 

Neymar and the 22-year-old Marquezine have been dating on and off for years but split before they rekindled their romance in early 2018.

The 26-year-old football star and his girlfriend Marquezine spent a lot of time together during his recovery time in Brazil.

Fit for 2018 World Cup

Neymar play Brazil Team Doctor says Neymar will be fit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Golders/@cea_brasil)
 

Neymar who hasn't played since injury in February spearheaded the Brazil squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and his expected to be fit.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said he was hopeful, with the bone's healing making "excellent progress."

Neymar should be able to "regain match fitness" when he takes part in friendlies against Croatia on June 3 and Austria on June 10, Lasmar said.

