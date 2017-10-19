Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

New El-Kanemi coach Amapakabogets a car from Borno State Governor

Imama Amapakabo New El-Kanemi coach gets a car from Borno State Governor Shettima



Imama Amapakabo play Imama Amapakabo has gotten a car from Borno State Governor Shettima (Twitter/El-Kanemi Warriors)
The new coach of El-Kanemi Warriors Imama Amapakabo has been given a car by Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima.

Amapakabo was on Tuesday, October 17 unveiled as the new coach of El-Kanemi Warriors.

After agreeing to work as coach of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club El-Kanemi Warriors after signing a two-year deal.

Following his appointment, the former Enugu Rangers coach has been given a car by Borno State Governor Shettima.

Imama Amapakabo's car from Borno State Governor Shettima play Imama Amapakabo's car from Borno State Governor Shettima (Pulse Sports)

 

Amapakabo received the car gift from the Governor at the State Government House on Tuesday after his unveiling.

The coach whose two-year-contract with El-Kanemi is said to be worth N750, 000 per month, will also receive a sign-on fee of N15 million.

Amapakabo got a car from the Enugu State Government when he was coach of Rangers but the gift became an apple of discord his exit from the club.

Imama Amapakabo play Imama Amapakabo was unveiled as coach of El-Kanemi on Tuesday (Twitter/Score Nigeria)

 

The Nigerian coach was sacked mid-way into the NPFL season and according to the management of the club refused to return his official car which was given to him by the State Government.

Amapakabo however believed that he was fired unlawfully and claimed that he was owed a compensation to the tune of N38m- which includes full payment for the remainder of his contract with the club, outstanding two months’ salary, N600 000 in outstanding allowances and bonuses, $940 international travelling allowance and N16 million as damages for breach of contract.

Imama Amapakabo play Imama Amapakabo was arrested after refusing to return the car he was given to by Enugu State Government when he was manager of the State-owned club, Rangers (Enugu Rangers )

 

The coach said he refused to return the car because of the money owed to him by the club and his refusal allegedly led to his arrest.

The issue remains undissolved.

