Home > Sports > Football >

Neuer shines for Germany juniors in World Cup warm-up match

Football Neuer shines for Germany juniors in World Cup warm-up match

Manuel Neuer took another step towards the World Cup, after eight months sidelined with injury, by impressing in a training match for Germany's Under-20 against the senior team on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer took another step towards the 2018 World Cup with a good performance for Germany juniors against the senior team in a practice match on Wednesday at the Rungghof training center in Girlan, northern Italy. play

Germany captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer took another step towards the 2018 World Cup with a good performance for Germany juniors against the senior team in a practice match on Wednesday at the Rungghof training center in Girlan, northern Italy.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manuel Neuer took another step towards the World Cup, after eight months sidelined with injury, by impressing in a training match for Germany's Under-20 against the senior team on Wednesday.

Germany's captain and goalkeeper, who suffered a fractured foot last September, impressed for the junior team in a 2-0 defeat by the senior Germany team.

He was only beaten by a Thomas Mueller penalty and a goal from Julian Draxler in the shortened training match, which was 35 minutes per half.

"He faced some shots on goal and made a few very good saves. It is another step in the right direction," said Germany's assistant coach Thomas Schneider.

On Monday, Neuer played his first game back in a 7-1 win over the Under-20 team at Germany's World Cup training camp in north Italy, but his presence in the junior goal made for a much closer scoreline on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Neuer will play his first full match after injury in Germany's friendly away game against Austria in Klagenfurt.

Germany head coach Joachim Loew has said Neuer will travel to the World Cup as his first-choice providing he proves his fitness ahead of their opening game against Mexico in Moscow on June 17.

Loew has taken 27 players with him for their training camp, including four 'keepers, with four to be cut before the list of the official 23-man squad is delivered to FIFA on Monday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs DR Congo Super Eagles 1 DR Congo 1, Live game updatesbullet
2 Nigeria Vs DR Congo Time of game and where to watchbullet
3 Nigeria vs DR Congo 5 players that can spoil Eagles farewell match...bullet

Football

Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius has been criticised by fellow German Dietmar Hamann, who won the Champions League final in 2005, for his display in the Kiev defeat against Real Madrid.
Football Ex-Liverpool great Hamann slams Karius for tears in Kiev
Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates have begun their World Cup preparations in Buenos Aires
Football Argentina coach complains about Israel trip before World Cup
Super Eagles
Super Eagles Gernot Rohr drops 4 players from the 30-man squad ahead of 2018 World Cup
David Wagner has been given a new contract by Huddersfield
Football Wagner rewarded with new deal after Huddersfield survival