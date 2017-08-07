Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Netherlands win women's Euro for first time

Women's Euro 2017 Four-goal Dutch win women's tournament for first time

A brace from Vivianne Miedema led hosts Netherlands to a 4-2 win over Denmark and their first women's Euro title in Enschede on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Netherlands' players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 football tournament on August 6, 2017 play

Netherlands' players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 football tournament on August 6, 2017

(AFP)

Euro Final Denmark plan 'Rocky' victory in women's tournament
In Denmark Dutch Euro champion in amateur women jibe
Women's Euro We are best team in final, says Dutch striker Martens
Women's Euro Dutch sink England, face Denmark in final
Women's Euro Denmark beat Austria on penalties to reach final
Neymar Financial Fair Play, striker's deal explained
Women's Euro Dutch face England in sold-out semi-final hit
Women Football Female players don't share football mega-bucks, says survey
Women's Euro England's Millie Bright eyes tough Dutch challenges
Karen Bardsley England women’s goalkeeper out of Euro Championship with broken leg
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A brace from Vivianne Miedema led hosts Netherlands to a 4-2 win over Denmark and their first Women's Euro title in Enschede on Sunday.

Miedema pulled the hosts level at 1-1 on ten minutes and added her second goal two minutes from the end to round off the scoring, with Lieke Martens and skipper Sherida Spitse also scoring for the champions.

Denmark took the lead as Nadia Nadim scored from the penalty spot on six minutes after Kika van Es had brought down Sanne Troelsgaard in the box.

Miedema then fired home a superb cross from right winger Shanice van de Sanden who had outsprinted Cecilie Sandvej on the wing.

Martens turned with the ball just outside the box in the 28th minute and her low left-footer beat diving Danish keeper Stina Petersen at her left post.

The valiant Danes equalised on 33 minutes when skipper Pernille Harder picked up a long pass on the right wing, took it inside the box and wrong-footed Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal, scoring with a low left-foot shot to her left post.

Spitse then scored five minutes after the break with a low shot from a free-kick and Miedema made it 4-2 after fooling a defender inside the box and beating Petersen with a low shot in the 89th minute.

The Dutch are only the fourth team to lift the trophy after eight-time champions Germany, two-time winners Norway and Sweden, who won the first edition in 1984.

Netherlands' midfielder Sherida Spitse (L) and forward Shanice van de Sanden (R) pose after winning the UEFA Women's Euro on August 6, 2017 play

Netherlands' midfielder Sherida Spitse (L) and forward Shanice van de Sanden (R) pose after winning the UEFA Women's Euro on August 6, 2017

(AFP)

Denmark, like the Dutch playing in their first final, made two changes in their starting line-up as Sofie Junge Pedersen replaced midfielder Line Jensen, out with a torn knee ligament, while Sandvej came in for left-back Line Roddik.

Propelled by a sold-out Twente stadium in Enschede, the Dutch dominated the early minutes of a very lively first half, but Denmark's first goal levelled the situation on the pitch.

Martens could have extended her scoring record after 15 minutes, when van de Sanden's low cross found her inside the box, but Petersen had little trouble clearing her weak shot.

Nadim had two good chances to add to her opener, but her one-on-one with Van Veenendaal ended in the hands of the Dutch keeper and then she missed a cross.

In the second half, Van Es sent a long-range shot wide, Petersen superbly stopped Miedema's blast from long range and Jackie Groenen narrowly missed from long range.

At the other end, Katrine Veje's attempt from inside the box missed the Dutch goal, just like a rebound from a corner by substitute Frederikke Thogersen.

Troelsgaard missed the top corner by an inch five minutes from the end as the Danes pushed for an equaliser.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Player gets injured on Leicester City debutbullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star facing jail term for lying to US courtbullet
3 Community Shield Courtois, Morata gift Arsenal trophybullet

Football

Adekunle Adegboyega and Theophilus Afelokhai
NPFL MFM FC held at home by Enyimba while Plateau United get crucial away point
Wesley Sneijder, pictured in 2015, is set to sign a one-year deal with Nice with an option for another year
Sneijder Dutch international agrees 'in principle' to join Nice
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger (R) and goalkeeper Petr Cech (L) hold up the trophy as they celebrate after their victory in the English FA Community Shield football match on August 6, 2017
Community Shield Wenger calls for united front as Arsenal make statement
Lille's Anwar El Ghazi (R) clashes with Nantes' Diego Carlos during their French Ligue 1 match, at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, on August 6, 2017
Ligue 1 Bielsa thumps Ranieri on pair's return