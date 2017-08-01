Nemanja Matic's first training session with Manchester United

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Nemanja Matic Midfielder's first training session with Manchester United [Photos]

The midfielder could be in the Manchester United's team to face Sampdoria despite being short of match fitness.

  • Published:
Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata play Nemanja Matic resumed Manchester United training just a day after he signed for the club (Man Utd via Getty Images)

Just a day after completing his move to Manchester United, Nemanja Matic joined in his first training session.

On Tuesday, August 1 which was his 29th birthday, Matic took part in the training session as Jose Mourinho prepared his side for their final pre-season friendly.

Nemanja Matic play Nemanja Matic resumed Manchester United training just a day after he signed for the club (Man Utd via Getty Images)

 

The midfielder who signed a three-year contract with Manchester United could be in the team to face Sampdoria despite being short of match fitness.

Matic trained alone all summer as he was left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour of China and Singapore.

Nemanja Matic play Nemanja Matic in his first Manchester United training (Man Utd via Getty Images)

 

He is Manchester United’s third arrival of the summer following the signings of Romelu Lukaku from Everton and Victor Lindelof from Benfica.

Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba play New signing Lukaku and Pogba in training (Man Utd via Getty Images)

 

The Serbian midfielder will be hoping to be match fit for Manchester United's UEFA Super Cup clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday, August 8.

Victor Lindelof play Victor Lindelof is Manchester United's first signing this summer (Man Utd via Getty Images)

 

On Sunday, August 12, they host West Ham in their first Premier League game of the season.

