Nemanja Matic's first training session with Manchester United

Just a day after completing his move to Manchester United, Nemanja Matic joined in his first training session.

On Tuesday, August 1 which was his 29th birthday, Matic took part in the training session as Jose Mourinho prepared his side for their final pre-season friendly.

The midfielder who signed a three-year contract with Manchester United could be in the team to face Sampdoria despite being short of match fitness.

Matic trained alone all summer as he was left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour of China and Singapore.

He is Manchester United’s third arrival of the summer following the signings of Romelu Lukaku from Everton and Victor Lindelof from Benfica.

The Serbian midfielder will be hoping to be match fit for Manchester United's UEFA Super Cup clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday, August 8.

On Sunday, August 12, they host West Ham in their first Premier League game of the season.