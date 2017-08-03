Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Nemanja Matic celebrates his birthday with wife and son

Nemanja Matic Manchester United midfielder celebrates his birthday with wife and kid

After his first Manchester United training, Matic had a family dinner at Cheshire with his wife and son.

  • Published:
Nemanja Matic and wife Aleksandra play Nemanja Matic went to dinner with his wife and son on his 29th birthday (Eamonn and James Clarke)

Manchester United Matic and Mourinho back together
Manchester United Reports say club set to seal Matic swoop
Bakayoko Chelsea set to secure French midfielder
Victor Moses Super Eagles star jets out with Chelsea for pre-season tour of China, Omeruo dropped
Premier League Chelsea complete deal for midfielder Bakayoko
Nemanja Matic Midfielder's first training session with Manchester United [Photos]
Nemanja Matic Manchester United confirm deal for Chelsea midfielder
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Just after his first training session with his new club Manchester United, Nemanja Matic celebrated his 29th birthday with his wife and kid with a dinner at Cheshire.

Matic joined Manchester United on Monday, July 31, on Tuesday, he joined in his first  training where he met his new teammates.

After the training, the midfielder with his wife Aleksandra and son went to Cheshire for a family dinner.

Nemanja Matic and son play Nemanja Matic's son is already wearing a Manchester United jersey (Eamonn and James Clarke)

ALSO READ: Matic's first training session with Manchester United in photos

The midfielder’s son looks like he has settled in quickly as he was wearing a Manchester United jersey.

The £40m Manchester United signing made his debut in a pre-season friendly 2-1 win over Sampdoria.

He impressed in the first half slotting straight into a 3-4-2-1 formation and Jose Mourinho was happy with his performance.

Nemanja Matic play Nemanja Matic made his Manchester United debut in a 2-1 win over Sampdoria in a friendly game (Shutterstock/REX/Shutterstock)

 

When you train alone you train just a part of what you are as a player so he needs time but experience, intelligent, a genius (in) the way he thinks, he thinks football, we will help him to be ready sooner rather than later and that's why he coped with the 45 minutes well,” Mourinho said.

United will next face Real Madrid in a UEFA Super Cup final on Tuesday, August 8.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star facing jail term for lying to US courtbullet
2 Mikel Obi Wife of Super Eagles captain ‘will ‘kill’ him if Nigeria...bullet
3 John Fashanu Ex-England striker held in Abuja prison over land scam!bullet

Football

Barcelona forward Neymar is set to join Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar La Liga rejects payment of player's buyout clause
Brazil's Neymar is set to become the most expensive footballer of all time
Neymar Brazilian magician and marketing gold
John Ogu
Champions League Ogu, Emenike's clubs qualify for playoff
Neymar won two La Liga titles, a Champions League and three Spanish Cups with Barcelona
Neymar's Barcelona Legacy Trophies, Taxes and Transfers