Nemanja Matic celebrates his birthday with wife and son

Just after his first training session with his new club Manchester United, Nemanja Matic celebrated his 29th birthday with his wife and kid with a dinner at Cheshire.

Matic joined Manchester United on Monday, July 31 , on Tuesday, he joined in his first training where he met his new teammates.

After the training, the midfielder with his wife Aleksandra and son went to Cheshire for a family dinner.

The midfielder’s son looks like he has settled in quickly as he was wearing a Manchester United jersey.

The £40m Manchester United signing made his debut in a pre-season friendly 2-1 win over Sampdoria.

He impressed in the first half slotting straight into a 3-4-2-1 formation and Jose Mourinho was happy with his performance.

“When you train alone you train just a part of what you are as a player so he needs time but experience, intelligent, a genius (in) the way he thinks, he thinks football, we will help him to be ready sooner rather than later and that's why he coped with the 45 minutes well,” Mourinho said.

United will next face Real Madrid in a UEFA Super Cup final on Tuesday, August 8.