Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has admitted that he is scared to face Argentina’s Lionel Messi at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles are drawn in group D of the World Cup alongside Croatia, Argentina and Iceland.

Ndidi who is a top performer for Leicester City in the Premier League has hinted that Nigeria should concentrate on their first two group matches against Iceland and Croatia.

In an interview with FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine Ndidi stated that the Eagles must seal qualification before they face Argentina in their last group game.

He said, ''We just have to try and win, give it all in our first two games before we face Argentina.''

Ndidi went on to state that Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is the best player in the world hence the super Eagles cannot depend on the last game for their qualification.

''Argentina team is very good, for me I will say Messi is unstoppable. He is the best player in the world.'" Ndidi added

The Super Eagles will make Nigeria’s sixth appearance at FIFA World Cup and Ndidi has stated that he and his teammates are focused on making history and progressing from a very difficult group.

The Leicester City Player of the Year nominee said, ''I think we are in a group where we can do something. It depends on our preparations and how much we want it, not just we have qualified let's just go and play the World Cup.

''We want to make history, we want to do well. We want to make sure we go there believing we can beat Argentina, Croatia and Iceland."

The Super Eagles are scheduled to play Congo, England, and the Czech Republic before their first world game.