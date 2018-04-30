Home > Sports > Football >

Ndidi scared of Argentina’s Lionel Messi

Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder scared of Argentina’s Messi

Ndidi is expected to play a key role for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wilfred Ndidi play

Wilfred Ndidi

(Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has admitted that he is scared to face Argentina’s Lionel Messi at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles are drawn in group D of the World Cup alongside Croatia, Argentina and Iceland.

Ndidi who is a top performer for Leicester City in the Premier League has hinted that Nigeria should concentrate on their first two group matches against Iceland and Croatia.

Brian Idowu, Robert Lewandowski and Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi has become a key player for the Super Eagles (Rafal Rusek/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)

 

In an interview with FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine Ndidi stated that the Eagles must seal qualification before they face Argentina in their last group game.

He said, ''We just have to try and win, give it all in our first two games before we face Argentina.''

Ndidi went on to state that Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is the best player in the world hence the super Eagles cannot depend on the last game for their qualification.

''Argentina team is very good, for me I will say Messi is unstoppable. He is the best player in the world.'" Ndidi added

The Super Eagles will make Nigeria’s sixth appearance at FIFA World Cup and Ndidi has stated that he and his teammates are focused on making history and progressing from a very difficult group.

Wilfred Ndidi play Ndidi has been consistent at Leicester City (Pawel Andrachiewicz/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)

 

The Leicester City Player of the Year nominee said, ''I think we are in a group where we can do something. It depends on our preparations and how much we want it, not just we have qualified let's just go and play the World Cup.

''We want to make history, we want to do well. We want to make sure we go there believing we can beat Argentina, Croatia and Iceland."

The Super Eagles are scheduled to play Congo, England, and the Czech Republic before their first world game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super Eagles...bullet
2 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet
3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City boss Puel worried about midfielder's...bullet

Related Articles

Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City nominate Super Eagles duo for young player of the season
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker scores 1st Premier League goal since move to Leicester
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder denies Barcelona contact
Wilfred Ndidi Arsenal hold talks with representatives of Super Eagles midfielder
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder gets 2nd red card in Leicester City win
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City boss Puel worried about midfielder's 2-match suspension
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder returns after 2-match suspension
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder still can't believe he's going to World Cup
Wilfred Ndidi Why Manchester United could be favourites to sign Nigerian midfielder

Football

Odion Ighalo
Nigerian Players’ Watch Ighalo bossing the CSL, Simi nets again in Italy, Ndidi gets hamstring worry
Alex Iwobi and Granit Xhaka
Alex Iwobi Arsenal midfielder suffers hamstring injury, doubt for Atletico Madrid
Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder to undergo scan on hamstring injury
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend of Real Madrid star sparks engagement rumours with a new ring