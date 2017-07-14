Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa play tennis together in Leicester City camp

Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa Nigerian players play tennis together in Leicester City pre-season camp [Video]

The Nigerian players were seen in a Snapchat post in a game of tennis as their teammates watch.

  • Published:
Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa play Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa are in Austria with the Leicester City squad (Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Nigerian players Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa bonded over a game to tennis at Leicester City’s training camp in Austria.

Ndidi and Musa are part of the Leicester City squad in Austria to prepare for upcoming season. The Nigerian players were seen in a Snapchat post in a game of tennis as their teammates watch.

 

Ahead of the upcoming season, Ndidi and Musa face different situations at the club. In his half season at the club, Ndidi, 20 has become one of the most consistent performers at the club.

Leicester City 2017/2018 third kit play Wilfred Ndidi second from left modelling Leicester City's new away kit (Leicester City/Twitter)

 

He played in 17 Premier League games, scoring two goals.

Wilfred Ndidi (right) play Wilfred Ndidi in pre-season training (Twitter/Leicester City )

 

He was named Leicester City’s Young Player of the season

Ndidi has scored two Premier League goals this season in 15 appearances. He also scored a goal in the FA Cup too and played in four of Leicester City’s knockout games in the Champions League.

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Mus in pre-season training (Twitter/Leicester City)

 

Musa, on the other hand, is uncertain about his future at the club as he was constantly left out of the team in the second half of the season.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

