Nigerian players Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa bonded over a game to tennis at Leicester City’s training camp in Austria.

Ndidi and Musa are part of the Leicester City squad in Austria to prepare for upcoming season. The Nigerian players were seen in a Snapchat post in a game of tennis as their teammates watch.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Ndidi and Musa face different situations at the club. In his half season at the club, Ndidi, 20 has become one of the most consistent performers at the club.

He played in 17 Premier League games, scoring two goals.

He was named Leicester City’s Young Player of the season

Ndidi has scored two Premier League goals this season in 15 appearances. He also scored a goal in the FA Cup too and played in four of Leicester City’s knockout games in the Champions League.

Musa, on the other hand, is uncertain about his future at the club as he was constantly left out of the team in the second half of the season.