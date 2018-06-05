Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles players Musa, Ndidi, Iheanacho congratulated by Leicester

2018 FIFA World Cup Leicester City congratulate Musa, Ndidi, Iheanacho for making Super Eagles squad

Leicester City are proud of Musa, Ndidi, and Iheanacho who are going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho play Ndidi, Musa, Iheanacho hailed by Leicester City (Instagram/Kelechi Iheanacho)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Premier League outfit Leicester City have congratulated their players Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho on making the Super Eagles final 23-man list or the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr on Sunday, June 3 released his final squad for the summer tournament in Russia with Musa, Ndidi and Iheanacho all included.

The Super Eagles list was put online by the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Leicester City responded to the inclusion of all their three players in the list by sending a message through the club’s official Twitter handle.

The tweet said, “Congratulations to @Ndidi25, @Ahmedmusa718, and @67Kelechi who have been named in Nigeria’s World Cup squad.”

Ndidi and Iheanacho will be making their debuts at the World Cup, while Ahmed Musa who is on loan at CSKA Moscow participated at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles play Musa, Ndidi and Iheanacho are al under the books at Leicester City (Super Eagles)

Both Musa and Iheanacho were in action for the Eagles in their 2-1 loss to England in a friendly game at Wembley Stadium on Saturday while Ndidi was an unused substitute.

The Super Eagles are camped in Austria as they intensify preparations for their next friendly game against the Czech Republic and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Super Eagles New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of releasebullet
3 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great loses N4M at Russian airportbullet

Related Articles

Nigeria vs DR Congo Nigerians unhappy with Port Harcourt pitch on Twitter
Super Eagles Rohr drops Aina, Agu as he names final 23-man squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles players get Nike boots
Nigeria vs England All you need to know about the Super Eagles friendly against the Three Lions
Super Eagles Mikel, 22 others arrive in Austria to continue World Cup preparation
2018 FIFA World Cup Austrian embassy deny Super Eagles crew visa
Nigeria vs England Onazi the 'scape goat' for Super Eagles defeat
Nigeria vs DR Congo Simy, Lokosa make Super Eagles debut
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Croatia lose
Victor Moses Super Eagles forward ready to face former England teammates

Football

Brazil's striker Neymar controls the ball during the International friendly football match between Brazil and Croatia at Anfield in Liverpool on June 3, 2018
Football Mastercard ends meals-for-goals campaign with Neymar, Messi
Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (R) vies with Italian midfielder Jorghino (L) during the international friendly football match between Italy and the Netherlands at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on June 4, 2018.
Football Ake strike gives Dutch 1-1 draw against 10-man Italy
Two doctors have come forward with evidence that Liverpool's German goalkeeper Loris Karius, pictured May 2018, suffered a concussion during the Champions League final against Real Madrid
Football Karius suffered concussion in Champions League final - doctors
FIFA's president indicated Monday that the 2022 World Cup cannot be expanded to 48 teams without agreement from hosts Qatar, while backing further study of the "interesting" proposal
Football FIFA boss suggests Qatar could veto enlarged 2022 World Cup