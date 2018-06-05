news

Premier League outfit Leicester City have congratulated their players Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho on making the Super Eagles final 23-man list or the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr on Sunday, June 3 released his final squad for the summer tournament in Russia with Musa, Ndidi and Iheanacho all included.

The Super Eagles list was put online by the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Leicester City responded to the inclusion of all their three players in the list by sending a message through the club’s official Twitter handle.

The tweet said, “Congratulations to @Ndidi25, @Ahmedmusa718, and @67Kelechi who have been named in Nigeria’s World Cup squad.”

Ndidi and Iheanacho will be making their debuts at the World Cup, while Ahmed Musa who is on loan at CSKA Moscow participated at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Both Musa and Iheanacho were in action for the Eagles in their 2-1 loss to England in a friendly game at Wembley Stadium on Saturday while Ndidi was an unused substitute.