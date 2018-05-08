news

Leicester City coach Claude Puel has stated that there is no return date yet for injured midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi was injured during Leicester’s 5-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in a Premier League match played on Saturday, April 28.

The injury has brought about doubts if the 21-year-old will be fit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Puel is still yet t confirm when he will return.

Speaking in his press conference Puel stated that Leicester City Young Player of the Year winner may miss their next game against Arsenal as he cannot ascertain when he would be able to return to action.

“[Matty] James has had tendon surgery. It’s a hamstring strain for [Wilfred] Ndidi and [Daniel] Amartey and [Marc] Albrighton is suspended,” Puel said.

Ndidi has been a top performer for Leicester City this season featuring g in 38 matches across all competitions.

His performances has seen him linked with moves to Barcelona , Arsenal, Liverpool and several other top clubs.

The extent of Ndidi’s hamstring is unknown as he could Leicester City’s next games against Arsenal and Tottenham but is expected to be included in Gernot Rohr’s 35-man preliminary list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.