Home > Sports > Football >

Ndidi, Iheanacho with the Shaku-Shaku dance in Leicester City

Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles stars with the Shaku-Shaku dance in Leicester City's dressing room

Ndidi and Iheanacho vibing to an Olamide record with the Shaku-Shaku dance.

  • Published:
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho play Ndidi and Iheanacho with the Shaku-Shaku dance in Leicester City's dressing room (Insatgram/Kelechi Iheanacho)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Although they are not based in Nigeria, Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are still up to date with Nigerian pop culture as they were filmed doing the Shaku-Shaku dance in Leicester City’s dressing room.

 

Shaku-Shaku is a viral dance trend that has taken over the Nigerian music scene and done by taking an arm over the other while dancing in any random style.

In a new social media video, the Nigeria internationals are seen in a video having fun with the dance with their Leicester City teammates watching.

The Leicester City stars were dancing to the new single from Nigerian rapper Olamide titled ‘Science Student’.

Contrasting season

The Nigerian players have had contrasting seasons at Leicester City. Bar a few appearances in the FA Cup, Iheanacho has made just nine Premier League games and has started just two of them.

Ndidi, however, has been one of the most consistent players in Leicester City with 24 appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Ekaette Boniface Being a hermaphrodite is killing this ex-Falconets...bullet
2 Nura Mohammed Meet the 15-year-old boy who plays for the Super Eaglesbullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star filmed making mockery of Messibullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 2017 The best foreign-based Nigerian players of the year
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City manager wants striker to improve
Kelechi Iheanacho Striker’s £115,000-a-week wage is a big problem for Leicester City
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder faces lengthy layoff with hamstring injury
Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker makes history with the first goal in English football awarded by VAR
Pulse List 2017 Best Nigerian XI of the Year
Wilfred Ndidi Ndidi ranked among top 100 most valuable players in Europe

Football

Manchester United's striker Alexis Sanchez gestures during the FA Cup fourth round football match against Yeovil Town January 26, 2018
Football Mourinho praises Sanchez after Man Utd FA Cup stroll
Liverpool's midfielder Adam Lallana controls the ball during the English Premier League football match against Burnley January 1, 2018a
Football Liverpool's Lallana out of FA Cup tie
This photo taken on May 7, 2017 shows Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez watching the ball during the English Premier League football match against Manchester United
Football Sanchez to make United debut in FA Cup tie with Yeovil
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Neymar was booed for taking a penalty on his only league appearance of 2018
Football Neymar returns to PSG squad from injury