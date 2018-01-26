Ndidi and Iheanacho vibing to an Olamide record with the Shaku-Shaku dance.
Shaku-Shaku is a viral dance trend that has taken over the Nigerian music scene and done by taking an arm over the other while dancing in any random style.
In a new social media video, the Nigeria internationals are seen in a video having fun with the dance with their Leicester City teammates watching.
The Leicester City stars were dancing to the new single from Nigerian rapper Olamide titled ‘Science Student’.
The Nigerian players have had contrasting seasons at Leicester City. Bar a few appearances in the FA Cup, Iheanacho has made just nine Premier League games and has started just two of them.
Ndidi, however, has been one of the most consistent players in Leicester City with 24 appearances in the Premier League so far this season.