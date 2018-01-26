news

Although they are not based in Nigeria, Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are still up to date with Nigerian pop culture as they were filmed doing the Shaku-Shaku dance in Leicester City’s dressing room.

Shaku-Shaku is a viral dance trend that has taken over the Nigerian music scene and done by taking an arm over the other while dancing in any random style.

In a new social media video, the Nigeria internationals are seen in a video having fun with the dance with their Leicester City teammates watching.

The Leicester City stars were dancing to the new single from Nigerian rapper Olamide titled ‘Science Student’.

Contrasting season

The Nigerian players have had contrasting seasons at Leicester City. Bar a few appearances in the FA Cup, Iheanacho has made just nine Premier League games and has started just two of them.